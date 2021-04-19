‘Storage Wars’ is a reality television series that revolves around professional buyers who bid on the contents of storage lockers with little information. After winning an auction, the bidder must ensure that he comes up with the right strategy to make a profit or risk suffering a loss. Narrated by Thom Beers, who is also an executive producer, the show may intrigue many people who wish to know more about its format or where it can be streamed. In case you are also wondering about similar questions, well, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Storage Wars About?

Experienced professional buyers compete against each other in cash-only auctions of the contents of storage lockers to make a profit. In California, the renters can legally recover their money by selling all the contents of the locker when rentees fail to pay for three consecutive months. The buyers in the series bid on the contents in these storage facilities with only five minutes of inspection from the doorway. Only once the auction is won, the bidder is allowed to see what he just bought and then come up with a plan to make a profit by selling the items.

At the end of each episode, each participant’s net profit or loss is calculated to see who emerges as the top earner. The trade of unusual items continues with buyers constantly learning from their past mistakes and investing more smartly the next time. If the format of ‘Storage Wars’ interests you and you want to know where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

Is Storage Wars on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Storage Wars’ is not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of shows. However, subscribers who like reality television can alternatively watch ‘The Circle USA,’ which is a strategic reality competition show in which the participants must make intelligent choices and gain popularity to win an attractive cash prize.

Is Storage Wars on Hulu?

Only season 12 of ‘Storage Wars’ is available on Hulu. Subscribers can check for the availability of other seasons and watch season 12 here. But we suggest our readers alternatively check out ‘Alone,’ which centers upon participants willing to survive in extreme conditions to stand a chance of winning $500,000.

Is Storage Wars on Amazon Prime?

The first twelve seasons of ‘Storage Wars’ are available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can watch all of them and check for season 13’s accessibility here.

Where to Stream Storage Wars Online?

‘Storage Wars’ is available on the A&E Network’s official website. ‘Storage Wars’ can also be streamed on live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV, Philo, and DirecTV. You can watch it on VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store as well. In case you just wish to watch some of the previous seasons of the series, then visit Peacock (for seasons 2 to 10), PlutoTV (for seasons 1,2, and 5), and Tubi (seasons 1 and 2).

How to Watch Storage Wars for Free?

‘Storage Wars’ can be streamed for free on SlingTV ( 3-day free trial), FuboTV (7-day free trial), Philo (7-day free trial), Hulu (30-day free trial), Peacock (7-day free trial), and Tubi (unlimited free streaming). Almost all of these platforms offer a trial period for only first-time subscribers, and one can, therefore, only stream the series for free within that time frame. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they consume.

