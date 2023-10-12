Where to Stream Taylor Swift The Eras Tour? Options Explored

The iconic Taylor Swift’s 2023-2024 concert tour, The Eras Tour, is documented in ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ a concert movie helmed by Sam Wrench. The sixth headlining concert tour by the world-famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift commenced in March 2023 and is scheduled to conclude in late 2024. With millions worth of tickets being sold, it is the highest-grossing concert film of all time, breaking all kinds of records. If you are a devoted Swiftie, you can’t help but be eager to learn more about the movie, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour About?

The concert film takes us right in the middle of the Eras Tour as we get to immerse ourselves in this breathtaking and cinematic view of the record-breaking and history-making tour of the one and only Taylor Swift. The global pop star performs some of her biggest hits in front of millions on one of the biggest stages, making it one of the most impressive stadium shows ever. Can’t wait to become a part of this musical journey? Well, here are all the ways you can watch the concert movie yourself!

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in its expansive collection. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘ariana grande: excuse me, i love you‘ and ‘Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour.’

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers must look for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar documentaries on HBO Max, such as ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over‘ and ‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer.’

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Hulu?

No, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar musical documentaries that the streamer houses, including ‘Blackpink: The Movie‘ and ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.’

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s content catalog. But you can always make the most of your subscription and tune into entertaining alternatives the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘Neil Young: Heart of Gold‘ and ‘P!nk: All I Know So Far.’

Where to Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Online?

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you don’t have the option of watching it online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you wish to get an immersive experience and feel like a part of the concert, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour For Free?

Since ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is unavailable on any streaming platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the documentary for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the applicable subscription and show their support for the art of cinema instead of looking for illegal and unethical means to do the same.

