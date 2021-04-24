Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Tenet’ is an oscar-nominated sci-fi action film that follows an anonymous CIA operative who is entrusted with the responsibility to save the world. With the past, present, and future of the world riding on his shoulders, he must learn the secrets of a future technology that allows manipulation of time. Curious to know more about its plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Tenet About?

An anonymous CIA operative (also referred to as The Protagonist) is enlisted in Tenet, a shadowy organization. His recruitment is preceded by a near-death experience in a mission which he believed to have failed. But it turns out that it was just a test of his loyalty. He then learns about a future technology that makes possible the manipulation of the past, and therefore changing the future becomes not just an idea but a real possibility.

The CIA operative, armed with this knowledge, is assigned a mission that goes beyond real-time. Now in the dangerous world of international espionage, he must stop Andrei Sator, a renegade Russian oligarch determined to start World War III. However, to succeed, he needs to deal with Sator’s precognition abilities. With the future of the world on his shoulders, the Protagonist will have to face the challenge of mastering time inversion and figuring out a way to stop the evil schemes of the Russian oligarch from transpiring.

Is Tenet on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Tenet’ is currently not available on the platform. However, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘In the Shadow of the Moon,’ which revolves around a detective who has a strange obsession with a mysterious female serial killer who appears after every nine years.

Is Tenet on Hulu?

‘Tenet’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of movies. But we suggest subscribers watch ‘The Shape of Water,’ which follows Elisa, a mute woman who discovers the secret of a high-security government laboratory where she works as a cleaner.

Is Tenet on Amazon Prime?

‘Tenet’ is available on Amazon Prime, but as video-on-demand. You can rent the film or purchase it here. Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Inception,’ which is another sci-fi action movie directed by Christopher Nolan.

Where to Watch Tenet Online?

The sci-fi action movie can be rented or purchased on platforms like YouTube, Vudu, Google Play Store, Redbox, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and FandangoNow.

How to Stream Tenet for Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Tenet’ can’t be streamed for free as of now, as it can only be either rented or purchased on-demand. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online and help support the cinematic arts.

