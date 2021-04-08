‘The Chosen’ is a historical drama series that is based on the life of Jesus Christ and tries to capture his journey on Earth through the eyes of the people who had the fortune of meeting him. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the series uses biblical, socio-political, and cultural history to come up with a well-rounded portrayal of Jesus’s miracles and the inspiring life that he lived. If you are intrigued by the show and wish to know more about its narrative or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Chosen Season 2 About?

Nicodemus, Matthew, Mary and Simon, all live unfulfilling and troubling lives under the Roman occupation. Matthew is a perfidious tax collector, while Simon, an impoverished fisherman who puts religious and moral considerations aside to fish illegally. Nicodemus, a Rabi, is trying to live his life in accordance with the sacred scriptures in a time plagued by several serious social issues. On the other hand, Mary is possessed with demons that no one can manage to exorcise. Fortunately, with the arrival of Christ, the troubles of the typical person miraculously begin to get alleviated as he performs one miracle after another.

The season 1 finale ends on an exciting note, with Jesus leaving for Samaria and later publicly acknowledging that he is indeed the Messiah. In season 2, we can expect the historical drama to capture Christ as he embraces a new life in Samaria. Since he has already announced that he is the Messiah, it is likely that his public following will increase, and there may be some scuffle of power among his disciples. It will be interesting to see how Christ humbly deals with his followers while performing miracles and alleviating other people’s pain.

Is The Chosen Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the historical drama is currently not available on the streaming giant. However, we suggest subscribers watch ‘Messiah,’ a fictional story that follows a man who causes political strife after fueling a spiritual movement.

Is The Chosen Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu’s impressive catalog does not have ‘The Chosen’; therefore, subscribers will have to look for alternative streaming options. But we recommend watching ‘Black Jesus,’ a light-hearted comedy series that is sure to make you laugh.

Is The Chosen Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers may be disappointed to find out that ‘The Chosen’ is not available on the platform. However, they may get to learn more about Jesus Christ by watching ‘Life of Jesus.’

Where to Watch The Chosen Season 2 Online?

The historical drama is available on the official website of Angel Studios. Peacock has season 1 of the series; you can check season 2’s availability and watch the previous season here. You can also stream both seasons of the series on VidAngel. ‘The Chosen’ Season 2 is also available on BYUtv. You can also stream ‘The Chosen’ season 1 on YouTube. It is available as video-on-demand. You can check whether the second season is accessible and enjoy season 1 here.

Where to Stream The Chosen Season 2 for Free?

‘The Chosen’ is available for free on the official website of Angel Studios, VidAngel, and BYUtv.

