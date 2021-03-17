‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is a superhero action television series created by Malcolm Spellman based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. The series is set within the shared fictional continuity known as ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ and is the second entry in Marvel Studios’ phase 4 slate of projects. Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ it follows Sam Wilson/the Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier fighting to protect Captain America’s legacy while figuring out their place in a rapidly evolving world. If you are excited to catch the mismatched duo in action, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’

What is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier About?

Following the decisive events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which sees Captain America passing on his shield and legacy to Sam Wilson/The Falcon, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ deals with the void created by Captain America’s absence. Sam will have to struggle to justify his capabilities to a government that doesn’t necessarily see him as Cap’s successor.

Meanwhile, Baron Zemo, the Sokovian terrorist (last seen in ‘Captain America: Civil War’) with deep connections to Bucky Barnes, emerges again with a more nefarious plan to wipe out all those with super-powers. With Cap no longer available, the responsibility to protect peace and uphold justice falls on the shoulders of Sam and Bucky. Cap’s two most loyal friends and trusted sidekicks must step into the spotlight and team-up to defeat Zemo once and for all.

Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier On Netflix?

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ isn’t available on Netflix. As an alternative, you can choose to stream ‘Daredevil,’ a show based on the iconic Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Other Marvel shows on Netflix include ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘Iron Fist,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier On Amazon Prime?

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s library of entertainment titles. However, if you wish to immerse yourself in some superhero action, we recommend ‘The Boys’ (about a dark and morally ambiguous team of superheroes) on the service.

Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier On Hulu?

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ hasn’t been added to Hulu’s impressive catalog of titles. Still, should you wish to watch a show featuring a different duo of Marvel Comics characters, you can choose to stream ‘Cloak and Dagger’ (about two troubled teenagers interlinked by the special powers) on the service.

Where to Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Online?

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is a Disney+ original series and is available to stream exclusively on the platform with a subscription.

How to Stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ can only be watched online with a subscription to Disney+. Therefore, there’s currently no way of streaming the show for free. We highly recommend paying for the entertainment you wish to consume and discourage our readers from resorting to any illegal methods.

Read More: All Avengers, Ranked According to Strength