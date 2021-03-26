‘The Father’ is a drama film that tells a heart-touching tale of a man battling with dementia and slowly losing his grasp on reality as his daughter helplessly watches on. Anthony Hopkins delivers a spellbinding performance in the film directed and co-written by Florian Zeller. It is based on the French play ‘Le Père,’ also written by Zeller, and is a compelling, thought-provoking, and emotionally moving film that gracefully deals with the subjects of aging and mortality. The film has been lauded by critics for its performances and depiction of dementia and has received multiple accolades, including six Academy Award nominations. If you are looking for information on how to watch this cinematic marvel, here’s where you can stream ‘The Father.’

What is The Father About?

‘The Father’ follows an aging man Anthony, who is diagnosed with dementia. Anthony lives in a flat and insists to his daughter, Anne, that he does not need a caretaker. He thinks he doesn’t have a memory problem, but through his interactions with Anne, we learn that he has been unwell for quite some time, and his memory is fading slowly. He can no longer recollect important life events from his past, and his mind is increasingly playing tricks on him, distorting his perception of reality. Anthony is caught within a mirage of his memories while Anne struggles to see her father pass away a little by little every day.

Is The Father on Netflix?

‘The Father’ isn’t available for streaming on Netflix, but as an alternative, subscribers can check out ‘Brain on Fire, ‘a similar film about memory loss and illusions of the mind.

Is The Father on Amazon Prime?

‘The Father’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s catalog of titles included in the service’s subscription, but subscribers of the service can watch the film on-demand on the platform. To buy or rent the movie on Amazon Prime, you can head here.

Is The Father on Hulu?

‘The Father’ is not available to stream on Hulu. Still, people looking for something similar to watch should try streaming ‘Regarding Henry’ that follows a rich lawyer diagnosed with amnesia, going through a downward spiral in his successful life.

Where To Watch The Father Online?

‘The Father’ is available to stream on-demand on VOD websites. You can rent the movie on platforms such as Alamo On-Demand, Vudu, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Spectrum, DirecTV, Google Play, and Xfinity. It is likely that the movie will also be added to iTunes and Microsoft Store. Those who want to get the full cinematic experience of ‘The Father’ can watch the film in a movie theatre. You can book the tickets here.

How To Stream The Father For Free?

‘The Father’ is currently only playing in theatres and available to watch on-demand. You will have to wait for the movie to be added to a streaming service to possibly stream it for free. We also encourage all our readers to consume content legally and by paying for it.

