‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is an anthology series that deals with an entangled web of issues faced by different lead characters in each season. The third season of the show is created by Anja Marquardt, while Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz serve as the creators and writers for the first two seasons. The series is an exploration of the escort services in various segments of society and economic classes. Among the intense drama, compelling characters, and skin show, there’s plenty to keep you hooked on this critically acclaimed series. If you wish to make it your next binge, here’s how you can stream ‘The Girlfriend Experience.’

What is The Girlfriend Experience About?

Season 1 of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ revolves around a young law student who works for a high-end escort service to cope with her financial needs. She specializes in the “Girlfriend Experience” that satisfies the client’s emotional and sexual needs. Season 2 takes on the form of a clever political thriller and follows Anna Garner, a Girlfriend Experience provider who gets caught in a deadly game of lies and deception during the U.S. midterm elections. Additionally, the season also focuses on Bria Jones, a former high-end escort living in Witness Protection Program.

The third season charts new territory and follows the life of Iris, a neuroscience student who drops out of school and joins a tech startup studying human behavior. She enters the world of high-end escort services to support herself financially. Through her business transactions, she learns more about human behavior that gives her an edge at her new job. At the same time, her tech knowledge itself makes her a competent Girlfriend Experience provider.

Is The Girlfriend Experience On Netflix?

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s expansive entertainment library. If you wish to watch something similar, you can check out ‘Easy,’ a similar anthology series that follows various Chicago-based couples navigating sex, relationships, love, and technology.

Is The Girlfriend Experience On Amazon Prime?

The first season of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is included in your Amazon Prime subscription. However, to watch the further seasons, you can either subscribe to the Starz add-on or purchase the episodes on-demand.

Is The Girlfriend Experience On Hulu?

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s catalog of entertainment offerings that is accessible with a basic subscription. To watch the series on the service, you will have to add Starz to your existing package.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Online?

All episodes of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ are available on the Starz website. You can also purchase the show on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Youtube, DirecTV, iTunes, and Apple TV. Another way to stream the show is by subscribing to Starz through live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, Youtube TV, and Philo TV.

How to Stream The Girlfriend Experience For Free?

To watch ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ completely free of cost, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of the Starz add-on on Amazon Prime or Hulu. The first season is also available for free on the Starz website.

Read More: Where is The Girlfriend Experience Filmed?