Based on the eponymous novel by Paul Theroux, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ is a drama television series developed for the screen by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell. It stars the author’s nephew, Justin Theroux (‘American Psycho‘), in the lead role along with Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, and Kimberly Elise. The series follows idealistic inventor Allie Fox, who becomes critical of the growing consumerism in the country.

Disgusted by the spreading corruption, Allie moves his family – wife Margot, daughter Dina, and son Charlie – from the United States to Mexico. If you are excited by the engrossing premise and looking for information about how you can watch this enticing drama series, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can watch ‘The Mosquito Coast.’

What is The Mosquito Coast About?

In ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ genius inventor Allie Fox and his wife, Margot, are living off the grid in Stockton, California, with their two children, Dina and Charlie. Fox works at a local farm but is secretly developing a revolutionary piece of technology. Over time Fox has become vexed with the socio-political state of the country, and his personal hubris mixed with his radical idealist attitude brings him into conflict with government authorities.

Allie and his family are forced to go on the run to protect themselves when criminal charges from Fox’s past resurface. Fox’s desire to protect his family at any cost turns into an obsession. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the family and those in pursuit of them.

Is The Mosquito Coast On Netflix?

Netflix offers a wide variety of entertainment titles that have made the service a one-stop destination for all our entertainment needs. However, ‘The Mosquito Coast’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s impressive collection of titles. As an alternative, you can watch ‘Ozark‘ about a man who shifts his family from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri after his money-laundering scheme goes wrong.

Is The Mosquito Coast On Amazon Prime?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ hasn’t been added to Amazon Prime’s entertainment library yet. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Hanna,’ a drama series about a gifted girl raised in the forest on the run from a CIA agent hell-bent on capturing her.

Is The Mosquito Coast On Hulu?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ isn’t currently available on Hulu. Alternatively, you can check out ‘Queen Sugar,’ a compelling family drama about the Bordelon siblings who must navigate their complicated lives in order to run their family sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

Where to Watch The Mosquito Coast Online?

‘The Mosquito Coast’ is available to stream on AppleTV+ (starting April 30, 2021). The series is an AppleTV+ original and can only be watched on the service with a subscription.

How to Stream The Mosquito Coast For Free?

If you were hoping to stream the series without spending a few bucks, you would be delighted to learn that ‘The Mosquito Coast’ can be streamed absolutely free of cost by signing up for the 7-day free trial of AppleTV+ the service offers to new users.

