Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, ‘The Resident’ is a medical drama series that introduces viewers to the amoral world of medical care and, unlike most medical shows, does not stick to the romanticized perceptions of the profession. It lays bare the realities and the challenges that most doctors face and tries to paint a realistic picture. Curious to know more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Resident About?

Like any other medical institution, Chastain Park Memorial Hospital staff find themselves occupied with numerous medical emergencies and other day-to-day duties that they must carry out. When Dr. Devon Pravesh, an idealist whose natural disposition is to rely on his moral compass even in professional matters, begins to work under the supervision of Conrad Hawkins, he soon realizes that like any other profession, the practice of medicine is also a business.

His perceived notions of the profession are challenged by Conrad, who is undoubtedly one of the best doctors at Chastain Park Memorial, and firmly believes that it is crucial for first-year residents to wake up from their romantic illusions. Under Conrad’s wings, Devon learns not just to keep his moral dilemmas aside and be more practical but also to understand how to survive in the medical field.

Is The Resident on Netflix?

‘The Resident’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, viewers looking for similar series can watch ‘Hospital Playlist,’ or ‘Lenox Hill.’

Is The Resident on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Resident’ is streaming on Hulu. People with a subscription can watch the medical drama here.

Is The Resident on Amazon Prime?

‘The Resident’ is available as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime. You can either buy a single episode or the entire season here. Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Life on the Line’ or ‘Bodies.’

Where to Watch The Resident Online?

You can watch ‘The Resident’ on the official website of Fox. The medical drama show is accessible on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. The series can also be streamed on platforms like YouTubeTV, FuboTV, AppleTV, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

How to Stream The Resident for Free?

FuboTV comes with a week-long free trial, while Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. You can stream the series for free on these platforms, provided you do so in the trial period. But we encourage our readers to consume content only after legally paying for it.

