Directed by Lee Daniels, ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is an Oscar-nominated biographical drama film that introduces viewers to Billie Holiday, a jazz and swing music singer, who unfortunately had to endure numerous hardships for her criticism of racism in America in her song ‘Strange Fruit.’ With the Federal Department of Narcotics always on her back, Billie stood valiantly against all intimidations and lived an inspiring life. In case you wish to know more about the movie’s plot and where it can be streamed, you don’t have to look any further. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The United States vs. Billie Holiday About?

Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, endured constant harassment by the Federal Department of Narcotics. The continuous intimidation that she faced intended to stop her from performing ‘Strange Fruit,’ a song that confronted America with the harsh reality of the lynchings of its Black citizens. It is now considered one of the first Civil Rights Movement protest songs by several scholars. ‘Strange Fruit’ gave voice to the voiceless and encouraged the oppressed, which made her a target for challenging the status quo. Despite a blatant campaign designed to discredit her, Billie Holiday’s stance remained unchanged.

Fighting drug and alcohol addiction, she endured constant intimidation and even incarceration but continued fighting for social justice. Although her story did not have a happy ending, Billie’s legacy lives on, and even today, she continues to inspire activists around the globe. The biopic captures great social-political uncertainty in twentieth-century America through Billie’s story. If you wish to know where it can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Netflix?

Although ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is not available on Netflix, we suggest our readers watch ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?.’ The biographical documentary centers upon the activist and singer Nina Simone, who, like Billie Holiday, was a black singer and raised her voice against racism in America.

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is available to stream on Hulu. People with a subscription can watch it here.

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s otherwise impressive catalog. But subscribers can instead watch ‘Betty Davis – Betty: They Say I’m Different,’ which tells the story of singer Betty Davis, who took the music world by storm in the 1970s.

Where to Watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday Online?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is only available on Hulu as of now, and it can’t be streamed on any other platform.

How to Stream The United States vs. Billie Holiday for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can watch it for free on the platform. We always encourage our readers to consume content online only after paying for it.

