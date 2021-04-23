Directed by Brad Turner, ‘Trigger Point’ is an action-thriller movie that revolves around an amnesiac U.S. operative who goes into hiding after suffering torture at the hands of his captors in his last mission. As he starts a new life, he finds himself caught up in another mission that will prove to be the ultimate test of his skills. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Trigger Point’ or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Allow us to help you learn all you need to know about this action-thriller.

What is Trigger Point About?

After suffering physical and psychological torture at the hands of his captors, Nicolas Shaw chooses a life of anonymity and goes into hiding. The disgraced U.S. operative embraces a quiet life away, far away from his painful past. But unfortunately, he finds himself dragged back into the dark spy world by his former partner when his colleague goes missing. As time begins to run out on him, the search for his old friend will push Nicolas to his limits. But at the end of the day, the search depends solely on him remembering his past. His memory loss will only make matters worse for him.

Will the amnesiac operative manage to remember his dark past and help his missing colleague? Or will his memories prove to be too painful for him to handle? To find out, you should definitely watch the action thriller. In case you are wondering how you can do that, we have got you covered.

Is Trigger Point on Netflix?

‘Trigger Point’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Sentinelle,’ which revolves around a dangerous French soldier who looks for the man responsible for hurting her sister.

Is Trigger Point on Hulu?

Sadly, Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Trigger Point’ is not part of its current offerings. But subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Bloodshot,’ which follows an amnesiac soldier trying to remember his past to avenge the death of his significant other.

Is Trigger Point on Amazon Prime?

‘Trigger Point’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime right now but may become available on-demand in the future. In the meantime, fans of action movies can alternatively watch ‘The Informer.’

Where to Watch Trigger Point Online?

The action-thriller movie can be purchased or rented on platforms like Redbox, DirecTV, FandangoNow, Spectrum, and iTunes. Fans who want to watch the movie in theaters can book their tickets here. You can also check for the availability of the film on the Google Play Store.

How to Stream Trigger Point for Free?

Unfortunately, the movie is currently only releasing on VOD platforms and in theaters. Therefore, it is not possible to stream ‘Trigger Point’ online for free. We recommend our readers to consume content only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies