Featuring stand-out performances by John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, and Lynn Whitfield, ‘Vacation Friends’ is a buddy comedy film that follows Marcus and Emily, a couple whose accidental encounter with two party animals on their vacation in Hawaii turns their life upside down. Directed and co-written by Clay Tarver, the story of an unexpected relationship that poses several age-long questions is a laugh riot that can keep viewers hooked till the very end. In case you plan on watching it, here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

What is Vacation Friends About?

Frustrated by his cumbersome day-to-day life, Marcus, a construction company owner, decides to take a break. He heads to a scenic holiday destination in Mexico along with his fiancée, Emily, hoping that it will breathe a new life into him and his career. During their stay in the resort, the straight-laced couple meets Ron and Kayla, two party animals who help them make their week-long stay in Hawaii an unforgettable experience.

Once the eventful trip is over, the couple returns home thinking they will never see their wild friends ever again. However, when the couple is about to get married several months later, they are surprised to see that Ron and Kayla have somehow found out about it and have arrived at their nuptials uninvited. Although the time Marcus and Emily spent with their friends in Hawaii was truly memorable, the couple is forced to consider if the unexpected relationship that they forged back then is worth the trouble or not.

Is Vacation Friends on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers looking for ‘Vacation Friends’ on the platform may be disappointed since it is currently not part of its otherwise impressive catalog. Therefore, subscribers can look for other alternatives to stream, such as ‘Bad Trip’ or ‘The Sleepover.’

Is Vacation Friends on Hulu?

‘Vacation Friends’ is a Hulu Original movie, so it is exclusively available to stream on the platform. Those with a subscription to the streaming site can head here to watch the buddy comedy film.

Is Vacation Friends on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Vacation Friends’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings, and it is unlikely to be available for rent/purchase in the near future. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.’

Where to Watch Vacation Friends Online?

‘Vacation Friends’ is a Hulu Original film; therefore, it is going to be solely available on the official platform alone. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the John Cena-starrer will be accessible on any Video-on-Demand platform even in the near future.

How to Stream Vacation Friends for Free?

Hulu’s basic subscription comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the film free of cost can do so, provided they watch it in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from opting for illegal means.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies