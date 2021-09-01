Based on Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is a mockumentary comedy horror show that uses horror elements to weave a hysterical story of four vampires that live in Staten Island. Completely cut-off from their old ways of life, the eccentric friends have become habitual of living with mere mortals, but a visit from an acquaintance turns their life upside down. In case the series sounds interesting, then here’s all the streaming information that you need.

What is What We Do in the Shadows About?

Nandor the Relentless, a once warrior who served in the Ottoman Empire, is now the self-proclaimed leader of the eccentric group of vampires that includes Nadja: the seductress; Laszlo Cravensworth: the former porn actor and Colin Robinson: the energy vampire. The quirky quartet of evasive creatures have lived peacefully in Staten Island for centuries and have forgotten their purpose over time. However, when the dark lord visits them, the vampires are reminded of their mission of complete domination of the new world. But there is a catch the four friends are unfortunately clueless about how they should go about carrying out their responsibility. The hilarious drama that unfolds can make anyone laugh their heart out, and if you plan on joining in the fun, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is What We Do in the Shadows on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives since ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is not available on the streaming giant. We recommend our readers watch ‘Arrested Development’ or ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Is What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers don’t need to check other platforms since ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is part of its catalog. All-new episodes are available a day after the premiere on FX, and you can access them here.

Is What We Do in the Shadows on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular subscription offerings, you can still purchase your favorite episodes/seasons here.

Where to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Online?

You can head to the official FX networks website to stream the latest episodes of ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ The mockumentary comedy-horror series is also accessible on Video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes. DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Xfinity also have the show in their catalogs. People with a subscription to AppleTV+ can head here to watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’

How to Stream What We Do in the Shadows for Free?

Platforms such as FuboTV, DirecTV, AppleTV+ have a 7-day free trial, while YouTubeTV offers a 14-day free trial. First-time Hulu subscribers also get a 30-day trial, so one can use any of the aforementioned offers to stream the series for free, provided they do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

