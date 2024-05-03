Unfrosted: Where Was Jerry Seinfeld’s Movie Shot?

The directorial debut of comedian/actor Jerry Seinfeld, ‘Unfrosted’ is a comedy-drama that is partly biographical and partly fictional. It shows the invention of pop-tarts, which would go on to become the revolutionary American breakfast, in 1964 by Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s). This is after the company discovers that its rival, Post, has manufactured its own breakfast pastry. ‘Unfrosted’ is set in Michigan in 1963, and Seinfeld has co-written the script surrounding the event while the rest of the events are fictional.

Seinfeld also stars in ‘Unfrosted’ alongside Peter Dinklage, Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Rachael Harris, and James Marsden. The 2024 film primarily features the two skyscrapers that pose as the brand buildings. They can easily have viewers look up their actual locations as the film itself deals with something historical in which both the buildings play significant parts.

Unfrosted Filming Locations

While the two brands, Kellogg’s and Post, were initially based out of Michigan, the film secured a California tax credit of $14.2 million in February 2022. This is what probably led to the decision to film the movie in California and allowed the production team to move all around California, opting for diverse locations to bring ‘Unfrosted’ to life. Principal photography occurred from May 25, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

Speaking to Variety, Jerry Seinfeld stated, “We are so happy to get the California tax credit which enables us to make our whole movie there,” said Seinfeld, who is also writing, directing, and producing the film for Netflix. “Having made all of the ‘Seinfeld’ series in L.A., I very much wanted to come back and shoot there again. On behalf of everyone working on the movie, we really appreciate the great welcome.”

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles becomes the primary location for the filming, including its bustling streets, landmarks, and the very urban landscape. The team ensured that things looked how they did in the 1960s and opted for locales that could serve as effective counterparts per the plot.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly during the film’s red carpet, Seinfeld shared the story of how one of the crew members lost temper and started yelling. While everyone else around froze, Seinfeld was the one to break the ice. “I go, ‘This is a Pop-Tart movie, we are not going to have anybody freaking out. None of this is important.’ And everybody laughed and we just went back to work. It was fun.”

During a recent Tonight Show appearance, Seinfeld told host Jimmy Fallon how working with Hugh Grant was “a pain in the ass.” He joked about all the fights the two actors had on set. “He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right,” Seinfeld said.

The University Of California, Irvine, California

The ‘Unfrosted’ production team resorted to the University Of California Administration Building, aka Aldrich Hall, which became Kellog’s headquarters. This is where Steinfeld’s character and his peers research desperately for a pastry that could take over Post’s new invention. Different sections of the university campus serve as the backdrop for critical scenes showcasing the brands’ rivalry and adding to the narrative. Nostalgia is also taken into consideration when opting for the filming locations, as the film requires the charm of the old times.

The University Of California campus (UC Irvine campus) has also been used in the 2001 film ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ The Gillespie Neuroscience Research Facility is where the scene of Danny and his team stealing the “pinch” for the electromagnetic pulse has been filmed. The Massimo Headquarters in Irvine is where Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark holds a press conference right after he is rescued and brought back from captivity in the 2008 film ‘Iron Man.’ The building is also used to film scenes set inside the Stark Headquarters, e.g., the scene where we see the big arc reactor that powers Stark’s factory.

A few more pictures: pic.twitter.com/MvXT0ilML6 — Matt Bracken (@BrackenLab) June 28, 2022

Los Angeles, the country’s second-most populous city, is the home of Hollywood. Naturally, the place is one of the cities that are filmed the most in movies. Iconic and timeless movies like ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Die Hard,’ ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘Jackie Brown,’ ‘Heat,’ ‘L.A. Confidential,’ and ‘La La Land,’ have all been filmed in Los Angeles. California, aka the Golden State, is known for its gorgeous beaches, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the seaside village of La Jolla.

Read More: Jason Momoa’s The Wrecking Crew: Plot and Filming Details