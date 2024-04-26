Jason Momoa’s The Wrecking Crew: Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista will play brothers in MGM’s ‘The Wrecking Crew.’ Set in Hawaii, the film is described as a buddy cop comedy similar to ‘Lethal Weapon,’ starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The project’s filming will start in Hawaii and New Zealand in July. Ángel Manuel Soto is directing the movie based on a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper.

Momoa reprised his DCEU character Arthur Curry in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ which follows Black Manta’s quest for revenge against Aquaman for his father’s demise as he wields the power of the Black Trident to become a formidable adversary. In ‘Fast X,’ he portrayed Dante, the antagonist who targets Dom Toretto and his family as the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Additionally, the actor appeared as Big Jim in ‘The Last Manhunt.’ His other recent credits include ‘Slumberland’ and ‘See.’

Bautista’s recent roles include Beast Rabban in ‘Dune: Part Two,’ in which Paul Atreides seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family while uniting with Chani and the Fremen. In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ he reprised his MCU Drax, who teams up with Peter Quill to defend the universe and safeguard one of their own while grappling with the loss of Gamora. The actor also starred as Bryce in the comedy-drama romance ‘Parachute,’ following Riley who navigates love and new addictions post-rehab. In M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ Bautista appeared as Leonard, one of the four armed strangers who hold a family hostage to avert the apocalypse.

Soto is known for directing the DCEU movie ‘Blue Beetle,’ in which an alien scarab selects recent college graduate Jaime Reyes as its host, granting him a powerful suit of armor and transforming him into the titular superhero. The filmmaker also helmed ‘Charm City Kings,’ depicting fourteen-year-old Mouse’s aspirations to join the Midnight Clique, a renowned group of Baltimore dirt bike riders. His portfolio includes projects such as ‘The Farm’ and several short films.

Tropper previously created the series ‘Warrior,’ which revolves around Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China who becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown during the late 1800s Tong Wars in San Francisco. He also contributed to several episodes of Momoa’s Apple TV+ show ‘See.’ Tropper co-wrote ‘The Adam Project,’ in which time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self after crash-landing in 2022 for a mission to save the future.

Most recently, Hawaii served as the filming location for projects such as ‘Murder Mystery 2’ and ‘Vacation Friends 2.’ Meanwhile, New Zealand hosted the shooting of productions like ‘Evil Dead Rise‘ and ‘X.’

