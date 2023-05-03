Where Was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Marvel Comics superhero team and the third and final installment in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film series, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is a superhero action movie written and directed by James Gunn. The narrative follows the titular team of superheroes getting by on Knowhere as all of them, especially Peter Quill, are still grieving the demise of Gamora. However, Peter must get back to his feet and lead his team again in order to defend the galaxies as well as Rocket, whose past catches up with him.

If the Guardians of the Galaxy somehow fail to complete the mission successfully, there is a high possibility that it could lead to the end of them for good. The 32nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features most of the same old faces along with a few new ones, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sylvester Stallone. The superhero movie mainly unfolds in different galaxies of the universe as the Guardians move through the vast space to fight against the evil force threatening to destroy the world. So, you are bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of the Marvel film. In that case, we have got you covered!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Locations

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ was filmed in Georgia and seemingly in England, specifically in Atlanta metropolitan area and London. Originally, the plan was to start shooting the movie in January or February 2019, but that was before James Gunn’s firing. After that, it was scheduled to begin in February 2021, yet it didn’t fall through either.

So, after months of delay, principal photography for the Chris Pratt starrer reportedly commenced in November 2021 under the working title ‘Hot Christmas’ and wrapped up in early May 2022. So, let’s not waste time and follow the Guardians on their intergalactic journey and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the action flick!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Almost the entirety of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ was lensed in the Atlanta metropolitan area, with the production team setting up camp in the metropolitan area’s cultural, demographic, and economic center, that is, Atlanta. However, they mainly utilized the facilities of Trilith Studios, which served as the primary production location for the movie. Moreover, the interior of the Guardians’ new ship, the Bowie, was a four-story set that the filming unit built together.

Situated at 461 Sandy Creek Road in the city of Fayetteville, the film studio is spread across an area of nearly 1,000 acres, which includes 24 different sound stages, multiple workshops, production offices, backlots, and studio vendors. All these amenities and features make Trilith Studios a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, especially superhero films and TV shows. Over the years, it has hosted the production of ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider,’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’ The production team supposedly also utilized other locales of Fayetteville for the shooting of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Several portions of the movie were also taped in and around Atlanta Country Club at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in the city of Marietta. The filming unit reportedly decorated a nearby neighborhood and some parts of the Atlanta Country Club entrance with Christmas decorations and some lights for shooting a few parts. According to reports, the shooting on location also involved night shoots with a police car getting destroyed.

In March 2022, locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members recording numerous prominent portions in and around Believe Music Hall at 181 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta. Reportedly, the production team spent a couple of weeks’ time shooting some important scenes in Clayton County as well.

London, England

Additional portions of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ were also taped in the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom, that is, London. As per reports, the production team traveled to London in late 2021 and shot several pivotal sequences, seemingly mainly exteriors. You might be able to spot some iconic landmarks and sites in the backdrop of a few scenes, including London Bridge, Southbank Centre, Tower of London, Somerset House, and Big Ben.

