Is Knock At The Cabin Based On A True Story?

Helmed by the acclaimed M. Night Shyamalan, ‘Knock At The Cabin’ is a refreshing psychological horror film that zooms in on a rather uncanny incident that occurs when a gay couple is on vacation along with their adopted daughter. What started as a getaway at a remote cabin in the woods becomes a life-threatening crisis when four strangers knock on their door. They are armed with weapons and demand a human sacrifice to stop an apocalypse. If this erratic story kept you on the edge of your seat, you must wonder if there were any elements of realism to it. So, here are all the details for your inquisitive mind!

Is Knock At The Cabin a True Story?

No, ‘Knock At The Cabin’ is not a true story. It is loosely based on Paul Tremblay’s novel titled, ‘The Cabin At The End Of The World.’ The author did partake in the writing process by guiding Shyamalan and providing insights about the story. In an interview, he opened up about the process and said, “Much later, when we were introduced via phone, Night and I discussed the book, and I answered a bunch of his questions about character and story, about why I did what I did. I can’t speak to his screenwriting process. I did get to visit the set and watch him and the crew work for two days.”

Paul added, “I came away impressed with the positive, creative atmosphere he engendered.” He commended the actors for fully engaging themselves in their respective roles. They asked him questions about the character and situation in the book for better enactment. Paul also spoke about he felt as an author when his books were turned into movies. He commented, “Most of me is excited and intrigued at the prospect of seeing my story reimagined or refracted on screen. But I’d be lying if I said I was egoless about the whole experience.”

He added, “This novel means a great deal to me. I lived inside the book for a year and a half I wrote it. Any story and character changes will be something I’ll have to deal with. A good problem to have, of course.” ‘Knock At The Cabin’ is a recreation of the home invasion genre mixed with thrilling elements of apocalypse and human sacrifice. The invaders claim to have visions about impending doom that can only be avoided if the family willingly sacrifices one of their own. As fictional as it sounds, there have unfortunately been several historical events that revolve around similar themes.

As per reports, more than 25 cultures sacrificed humans for rituals between the prehistoric era to the 21st century. In Peru, archaeologists discovered the bodies of 140 children and 200 young llamas sacrificed in a ritual around 550 years ago. After analyzing the soil, researchers found that a climate change event that might have led to flooding was the reason behind this grotesque act. In modern-day Mexico city, a mass child sacrifice of 42 children was made during the Aztec era. Both these incidents have one thing in common, i.e., pleasing an omnipotent god for the prosperity of their current world.

However, there are several modern-day examples of doomsday cults that self-sabotaged and unalived themselves in hopes of escaping the apocalypse and entering heaven. For instance, Apocalypticism is a religion where people believed they were living in the last days of earth, and David Koresh declared himself as their prophet. 76 people died during a siege when a fire spread through their headquarters while fighting the FBI.

Heaven’s Gate is another cult that anticipated the end of the world and believed in UFOs. They had outlandish yet concrete beliefs, which led to the death of 39 members who took their lives. Shoko Asahara founded Aum Shinrikyo in Japan, a religious movement that prophesized an Armageddon. He orchestrated a nerve gas attack in a Tokyo Subway that killed 12 people and injured 5,500.

Even though the movie is categorized as horror, the frightening aspects aren’t jump scares or paranormal entities but rather the beliefs that humans withhold. This idea is reinforced in the movie, and David Bautista briefly addressed the same in an interview. He said, “I never really considered this a horror movie. It felt like an emotional roller coaster to me.”

However, knowing Shyamalan, who is considered a master of misguidance and twists in this genre, one can expect the story to deviate from the source material and take a new turn. In conclusion, the movie is inspired by a fictional body of work that reflects some elements of the human psyche and our collective consciousness, which are beyond bizarre.

