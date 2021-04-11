Directed by Steve Pink, ‘Accepted’ is an optimally goofy comedy-drama that will surely take you back to your high school years, although it takes its social message too seriously at times. Set in and around a high school in Wickliffe, Ohio, the film revolves around a street-smart slacker, who, with the help of his motley crew, runs a feigned college in a worn-out place after getting rejected from established universities. Upon the film’s release, it was unfortunately met with a mixed reception. While the critics shunned the film for its seemingly weak and improvised script, it still manages to pack enough material to please genre fans. Acted by familiar industry names such as Justin Long, Lewis Black, and Blake Lively in the lead roles, the film conjures up the fictional college town of Harmon to back its mischievous story. If you are curious to know about the filming locations of ‘Accepted,’ we have your back.

Accepted Filming Locations

‘Accepted’ was filmed in California. Major filming of the production was carried out in mid-2005. Home to a burgeoning amount of productions, California showcases one of the most prolific cinema industries in the whole wide world. Independent and low-budget films spool side by side with blockbuster productions. The film in question had a moderately heavy budget allocated to it, and while the narrative is set in the eastern state of Ohio, the director chose to film on the west coast. Let us now take you to the specific filming locations.

Orange, California

Major sequences of the film were shot in the fairly old township of Orange. Situated in Orange County, the eponymous city features an emblematic Old Town District with houses dating back to the world war era. The imaginary Harmon University in Ohio is in reality Chapman University, situated at 1 University Drive in Orange, California.

Los Angeles, California

Home to Hollywood, the city of angels also proved to be an important location of the film. The crew shot in and around Los Angeles, but the majority of the action in the location was carried out in Walter Reed Middle School, which gave form to William McKinley High School where the protagonist Bartleby Gaines is enrolled at the beginning of the film.

The school is located at 4525 Irvine Avenue in the locality of North Hollywood in LA, California. After failing his SAT exam, Gaines conceives the genius idea of opening a college himself.

The abandoned psychiatric hospital that he chooses for the college premise is the actual Veterans Hospital, located at 1611 Plummer Street, in the neighborhood of North Hills in Los Angeles, California.

