Where Was Airport Filmed?

‘Airport’ centers on the story of a commercial airline that departs from Chicago with 58 passengers and crew members on board. An unstable man with a bomb gets on the plane and demands the airline transfer a hefty amount to his bank, or else he will detonate the bomb. Now, everyone must work together to keep themselves safe as they deal with the grave problem at hand, which could possibly lead to their demise.

The 1970 drama thriller movie is inspired by the eponymous novel by Arthur Hailey, and it spawned several sequels. It is helmed by George Seaton, who skillfully uses all the resources available to him and truly convinces the audience that the story is unfolding on an airplane and terminal, but is that really the case? If you wish to know how he accomplished such a remarkable backdrop in that era, we’ve got you covered.

Airport Filming Locations

The principal photography for ‘Airport’ commenced on January 31, 1969, and the team wrapped up in June 1969. Most of the film was taped in Minnesota, specifically in Minneapolis. The northern state is renowned for its vibrant arts and cultural scene and boasts numerous theatres, art galleries, and museums. The team also set camp in California’s Los Angeles County, and the Golden Gate State is preferred by most filmmakers due to being the abode of Hollywood and having some of the best technicians. Now, let’s briefly look at these locations in detail.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis served as a backdrop in the movie due to its beautiful winters, well-developed transportation systems, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Here, they filmed at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, which is surrounded by several suburban cities like Richfield, Mendota Heights, Bloomington, and Eagan.

Most of the sequences were shot on the terminal and the field, plus they also used artificial snow to further enhance the aesthetics. If you ever visit Minneapolis, make sure to check out the popular filming locations like The Grain Belt Brewery, Lake Harriet, The IDS Center, and The Stone Arch Bridge. Other thrillers filmed at the airport are ‘Fargo’ and ‘360.’

Los Angeles County, California

The crew also shot in Los Angeles County, which consists of multiple beautiful cities and regions. Some famous shooting sites in this county are Santa Monica Pier, Griffith Observatory, Malibu Beach, and Rodeo Drive. They utilized the resources of Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the oldest studios in Universal City, which is an unincorporated community in San Fernando Valley.

Here they built the set at Stage 28 for Boeing 707, a four-engine commercial airliner that was popular in the 1960s and 1970s. For ‘Airport 1975,’ they joined the set with the 747’s interior. After that, these set-ups were used in multiple projects until they were completely removed in 2002. Universal Studios Hollywood is located at 100 Universal City Plaza, and a few memorable action movies that were recorded here are ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘War Of The Worlds.’

