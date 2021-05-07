Directed by the emergent cinematic voice of Julia von Heinz, ‘And Tomorrow The Entire World’ is a coming-of-age political thriller of considerable magnitude. The story revolves around Luisa, a youth striving to achieve her best ideal, but is seemingly disillusioned in the muddled political situation of the country. The state is run by a right-wing government, which attempts to silence the emerging voices of dissent through coercive techniques. Based on the timely premise, the narrative succeeds to create an environment of tension and distrust. The film seamlessly moves across the country, taking the viewer from the urban headquarters of P81 to the suburban home of Dietmar and the mysterious den of the right-wing extremists. If you seek to visit the locations where the film was shot, let us guide you in the journey.

And Tomorrow the Entire World Filming Locations

‘And Tomorrow the Entire World’ was filmed in its entirety in Germany, and especially in Mannheim. The filming resumed on February 5, 2019, and was wrapped up by the end of summer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot.

Mannheim, Germany

The majority of the film was shot in the German city of Mannheim. The crew filmed in and around the city, visiting some landmark historical locations in the process.

At the early moments of the film, the group of antifascists gathers at a large campaign but their protest rally is ambushed by right-wing militia. The scene was filmed in the iconic location of Mannheim Paradeplatz. Situated at O1, 68161 Mannheim in Germany, the parade ground is lies at the heart of the city. The ground is connected to the historic Mannheim Palace through the Breite Straße, and the crew is also filmed there.

Some important scenes of the film were shot in the Jungbusch district of Mannheim. Tucked away in the industrial jungle of the city lies the hip and vibrant cultural district of Jungbusch. Home of the rebellious organization P81, the district proved to be the ground zero in and around which most of the filming was commenced. Flaunting dimly lit cafés, posh restaurants, and lively theatres, the district is frequented by youths from all over the city.

Other Locations in the Country

The crew additionally visited a few locations in suburban Germany. Some sequences of the film were shot in the north-western province of Niedersachsen, also known as Lower Saxony. In a major story arc, Luisa, Alfa, and Lenor follow a car to a Nazi hideout. The actual location of the hideout proved to be situated in the region of Lower Saxony.

Moreover, some scenes were filmed in the southern town of Dachau, situated at a proximal distance to Munich. In the film, the rebels find a lead from the stolen phone and visit the village of Helmsdorf. After getting injured in a fight, the boys take Luisa to a doctor named Dietmar who lives a few miles from the scene of the incident. Later in the plot, the trio stays in Dietmar’s place when P81’s other members are arrested by the police. The scenes in Dietmar’s house were filmed on-location in Dachau in the district of Bavaria.

