Where Was Birds of Paradise Filmed?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Birds of Paradise’ follows the journey of two dancers at an elite French ballet academy as they compete for the institution’s highest award— a contract to join the elite company of the Opéra national de Paris. Through their struggles, the two ballerinas gain a deeper connection with each other and find their friendship tested when they come face to face, competing for the award.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, the film is set amidst the grueling environment of a dance academy and takes a detailed look at the lives of the ballerinas who are single-mindedly focussed on their goals but are also buffeted by the winds of life. Curious about where ‘Birds of Paradise’ was filmed? We’ve got the story, and it might surprise you!

Birds of Paradise Filming Locations

‘Birds of Paradise’ was filmed entirely in Hungary. The production began in February 2020 but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic the very next month. By March 12, production had been paused, and the cast and crew were headed back home. At that point, according to the film’s director, the team was a tantalizing six days away from wrapping up but had to stop the production nonetheless for overwhelming safety concerns.

Filming then restarted in Hungary in August and was finally wrapped up around September 11, 2020. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the film to life.

Budapest, Hungary

Despite being set in and around Paris, France, the movie was shot entirely in Budapest, Hungary. The production was done here, most likely for budgetary reasons, and the fact that Budapest is known for its picturesque vintage architecture gave the filmmakers ample options for spectacular backdrops.

Filming was carried out mainly in Budapest’s Origo Studios, situated at Budapest, Felsőkert utca 9. The studio was the first in Europe to introduce anti-COVID protocols and invested heavily in infrastructure to ensure the safety of the cast and crew of productions using the facility. They also tied up with local hospitals for the treatment of infected crew members.

Hungary was one of the fastest countries to restart productions. With the support of government initiatives, film crews were returning to the country as early as the summer of 2020 to resume their projects that had been interrupted due to the pandemic. Other local studios were also quick to conform to COVID-19 safety standards, and Origo Studios reportedly established their own private COVID testing laboratory on location.

Filming for ‘Birds of Paradise’ was therefore smoothly completed, and seemingly, despite the delay, without any significant complications. This is quite an achievement, considering the pandemic was still raging in parts of the world during this time and testament to the crew’s tenacity and the high safety standards provided by the Hungarian studios. Here are a few interesting behind-the-scenes shots of the filming process.

Read More: Best Dance Movies