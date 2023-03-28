Where Was Call Jane Filmed?

Inspired by true events and directed by Phyllis Nagy, ‘Call Jane’ is a drama film that revolves around the lives of a suburban housewife in the 1960s who needs an abortion because of a life-threatening pregnancy. Joy and Will Bank’s peaceful marriage is undone when Joy’s new pregnancy becomes the breeding ground for congestive heart failure. When her doctor confirms the only route to safety is ‘therapeutic termination’/abortion, the couple is told to meet with the hospital board. In turn, the men on the hospital board deny their request on the off-chance that the baby might be born healthy.

However, things change when Joy chances upon a flier reading: “Pregnant? Need help? Call Jane!” What follows is Joy’s entry into the Jane Collective, a group functioning as an underground organization in Chicago helping women get safe abortions with proper aftercare. The 2022 film features an ensemble cast comprising Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Wunmi Mosaku, and others. Given the historical storyline that’s set in 1960s Chicago, the film made use of locations that helped encapsulate the theme of the period. Here’s everything you need to know about the sites where ‘Call Jane’ was shot!

Call Jane Filming Locations

‘Call Jane’ was filmed in Hartford, the capital of Connecticut. With its historical outposts, flanked by flora on either end, the contours of Harford helped provide the perfect setting for producers to retell the brevity of women from the 1960s. Principal photography of the film began on May 3, 2021, and wrapped up in a few weeks. Let’s dive in and learn more about the specific filming sites!

Hartford, Connecticut

To embody the period piece, several locations across Hartford were used to resemble Chicago in the late 1960s. Alluding to the recent turn of Roe vs. Wade, even Mayor Bronin highlighted that the architecture and character of the city would perfectly encapsulate the sensitive nature of the film. Let’s look at the particular filming sites of ‘Call Jane’ in Hartford.

Charter Oak Place, Connecticut

Constructed in the 19th century, the townhouse of Charter Oak Place in downtown Hartford helped provide the character and essence of 20th-century Chicago to the movie. The sequence with Joy and Gwen sitting on the stoop discussing the grim realities of the time was shot here.

Museum of Connecticut History, Connecticut

With countless Americans engulfed in the fight for ERA at the time, the scene shot in front of the Museum of Connecticut History showcasing a protest to protect the Jane collective is a slice of heroism at its best.

Capital Community College, Connecticut

As a suburban white housewife, relatively unaffected by the woes of the time, Joy was largely unaffected by the protests organised by ‘hippies’ in the opening scene. However, things change soon for the wife who has it all. The opening scene, shot outside Capital Community College, clearly showcases the divide between the haves and have-nots and sets the film’s tone to follow.

West Hartford, Connecticut

Spring Lane, near the intersection with Tunxis Road in the Duffy neighborhood, served as the perfect location in West Hartford for the production team. Vintage cars and SUVs lined up in the movie were filmed in this area. Even the Joy household is located on Farmington Avenue, Spring Lane, in West Hartford.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, Connecticut

The Westminster Presbyterian Church, reportedly used for youth basketball games and scout meetings, was also used as a set by the production crew. With its interiors transformed to set the team’s vision, the church was effortlessly sourced as a base camp for the production team.

Read More: Where is When Calls the Heart Shot?