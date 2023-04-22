Where Was Carmen (2023) Filmed?

‘Carmen’ revolves around the titular character (portrayed by Melissa Barrera), who flees from a murderous cartel and begins a journey northward through a terrain patrolled by the US government and fanatic Americans who hunt humans for pleasure. Local veteran Aidan is among them and wants to join the deplorable mission to support his struggling family.

Destiny eventually unites the two, and they set off toward Los Angeles to follow their dreams. The musical drama movie is helmed by Benjamin Millepied, who uses a palette of warm colors and deserts to enhance the visuals. If your fascination with the movie’s aesthetics makes you wonder about its shooting locations, here’s all you need to know about the same.

Carmen Filming Locations

‘Carmen’ was entirely filmed in Australia, specifically in New South Wales and South Australia. The principal photography for the Paul Mescal starrer commenced in January 2021 and was wrapped up in March of the same year. The country is known for its hot and warm climate, perfect for outdoor shoots, and its versatility to double as a middle eastern or North American landscape. The unique Australian wildlife includes exotic animals like kangaroos, koalas, and wallabies often appearing in a scene or two. Now, let’s look at all the precise locations that can be spotted in the movie!

New South Wales, Australia

To shoot several pivotal portions of ‘Carmen,’ the production team set up camp in and around multiple locations in New South Wales, a state known for its rugged Blue Mountains and serene beaches. The contemporary infrastructure for filmmaking is unparalleled in Australia, with state-of-art sound stages and post-production facilities. Here, they lensed some sequences in Broken Hills, a city with rich cultural history, museums, and galleries. Furthermore, it is a popular destination for outdoor recreational activities like hiking, camping, and fishing.

Moreover, the cast and crew recorded some portions in the state’s capital, Sydney. It is one of the most famous natural harbors and home to iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and the Harbor Bridge. The vibrant city is also recognized for its beaches, such as Bondi, Coogee, and Manly. The filming unit specifically taped important scenes on Maroubra Beach, a popular tourist spot in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The beach is around 1 kilometer long and promotes surfing culture, international cuisine, and water sports.

Another city that can be seen in the heartwarming movie is Goulburn, one of the oldest cities with well-preserved historic buildings such as the Old Goulburn Brewery, the Court House, and St. Savior’s Cathedral. Moreover, it is a thriving regional center with various shops, diners, and entertainment options. Another acclaimed musical drama movie filmed in New South Wales is ‘Moulin Rouge!’

South Australia, Australia

South Australia is another state where the filming unit of ‘Carmen’ shot a few segments. Most desert scenes were taped in the Outback, a vast and arid desert region with rugged terrains. One of the most sought attractions in South Australia is the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, where one can find the world-famous rock formations that are sacred to the local Anangu people.

The state boasts numerous natural places, like the Flinders Ranges National Park and Coorong National Park, which allow visitors to explore the region’s flora and fauna. ‘The Snowtown Murders’ and ‘Picnic At Hanging Rock’ are two other drama movies that were lensed in South Australia.

