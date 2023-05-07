Where Was Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) Filmed?

Directed by Ken Hughes, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)’ is a fantasy musical that revolves around Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), his children, and his friend, Truly Scrumptious (Sally Ann Howes). Caractacus is an inventor by trade who hasn’t had a lot of luck inventing anything lately. But in order to make his children happy, he transforms a broken-down Grand Prix car into a marvelous vehicle. But little does Caractacus know that the car will now do more than just move on the ground.

Full of pirates, castles, a flying car, an evil Baron, and his child-hating wife, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is an entertainment extravaganza for all ages. With its fantasy and comical elements done so well, it is no surprise that the audience might be curious as to where such a wonderful film was captured. So, let’s dive in and find out!

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) Filming Locations

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ was filmed in various locations across three countries – England, France, and Germany. The majority of the film was lensed in Buckinghamshire, England, with a few minor exterior shots being taken at Hampshire, Middlesex, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Dorset. A few places in and around Bavaria in Germany were used as the location for a few of the key scenes as well.

Buckinghamshire, England

Buckinghamshire County in England, known for its green pastures and old-world charm, was the location for a large chunk of the film. Not the least of which is Cobstone Windmill, which acts as the home of Caractacus Potts and his two children, located at Cadmore End to the west of High Wycombe. The windmill was damaged sometime in the late 1870s, but its façade was restored to facilitate the film’s shooting.

Another important house in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is the home of Truly Scrumptious. Heatherden Hall opened its doors for the eccentric characters and stands tall at Pinewood Studios in the village of Iver Heath. Heatherden Hall has been used for other famous productions as well, such as ‘Octopussy (1983),’ ‘Goldfinger (1964),’ and ‘Batman (1989).’ Pinewood Studios also provided the interior for the Scrumptious Sweet Factory and the Potts family’s kitchen. The Old Iver Lane Bridge, where an attempt on Chitty’s mechanical life was made, is also in Iver village. Black Park in Iver Village also became the site for the 1908 Grand Prix race at the beginning of the film, which showed Chitty in its prime.

Other locations in Buckinghamshire have been mainly the site of Caractacus Potts taking his children on a joyride in Chitty (the car). This includes the tiny hamlet of Russell’s Water, where the car takes a dip in a duck pond, the Longmoor Military Camp railway line, and Ilmer Railway Bridge from where Lord Scrumptious is kidnapped.

Bavaria, Germany

The Kingdom of Vulgaria, known for its hatred for children of all shapes and sizes around the globe, is the home of Baron (Gert Frobe) and Baroness Bomburst (Anna Quayle). The streets of the fictitious Kingdom are in reality the streets of Rothenburg ob der Tauber. The bridge leading into the town is where Chitty lands in pursuit of the now-kidnapped Potts’ children. The town has never truly been developed since the 17th century and thus remains perfectly preserved in history.

The Neuschwanstein Castle located above the village of Hohenschwangau serves as the grand home of the Baron and Baroness Bomburst. Built for Ludwig II, the King of Bavaria, the castle has been used in various films, the latest of which is ‘The Monuments Men (2014).’ Another key location in Bavaria is Alpsee Lake, where Baroness Bomburst takes a mighty fall into the cold water.

Saint-Tropez, France

Located in the south of France, the Saint-Tropez coastline is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. One such beach is the Paige Taillat, where the Potts family, along with Truly Scrumptious, go for their picnic before the four of them are caught up in the dastardly scheme of Baron Bomburst.

Read More: The Best Movie Musicals Ever Made