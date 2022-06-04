Where Was Crimes of the Future Filmed?

Written and directed by David Cronenberg, ‘Crimes of the Future’ is a psychological body horror film that is sure to leave you amazed long after the credits roll. Set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic, steampunk-ish world littered with sparsely populated towns, the film portrays how the Accelerated Evolution Syndrome has made it possible for humans to grow and remove organs in a flash. The story mainly revolves around celebrated performance artist Saul Tenser and his partner, Caprice, who has turned the phenomenon of growing and removing organs into an art form. However, as corruption gradually takes over the world, the narrative adopts a dark tone leaving their fates in the balance.

Interestingly, the movie does not have a country-specific setting, although it is pretty challenging to recreate steampunk-ish post-apocalyptic backdrops when shooting on location. Thus, if watching the movie left you wondering where the masterfully crafted horror-thriller was filmed, we have you covered!

Crimes of the Future Filming Location

Principal photography for ‘Crimes of the Future,’ took place in and around August 2021, and most of the film was shot on-site in Greece. Although the director mentioned that the narrative isn’t based in a specific country, filming in Greece appealed to him on several levels. Let’s take a detailed look at each filming location, shall we?

Athens, Greece

A famous city since the olden times, Athens’ skyline still stands as a testimony to the wonders of ancient Greece. The majority of scenes from the film were shot on location in Athens, while a handful of them required a special studio setting. Talking about the reason behind choosing Athenes, or rather Greece, as the primary filming location, director David Cronenberg explained how the idea of setting a futuristic story in the backdrop of an age-old city that used to be the center of civilization years ago would give the film a lot more dimension.

On the other hand, it also seems like Athens helped inspire Cronenberg the moment he set eyes on the city as he said, “Looking at the unique buildings and exteriors in and around Athens, the incredible textures of an ancient city, the hypnotic presence of an ancient sea, my vision for the film suddenly coalesced.” Thus, without looking any further, he realized that his vision for the movie would only be possible if it were filmed in Athenes.

Piraeus, Greece

Located about eight kilometers away from the center of Athens, Piraeus is a beautiful port city that has a few beautiful examples of Greco-Roman Architecture scattered throughout. Moreover, the city has also been a popular filming destination for a long time and has hosted production crews for movies like ‘Xenia,’ ‘Love Struck,’ and ‘Never on Sunday.’ ‘Crimes of the Future’ utilized several indoor and outdoor locations around the city, which were all transformed by the production crew to give off a futuristic vibe. Moreover, talking about the positives of shooting in Greece, David Cronenberg stated that he was allured by the country’s historical status, its incredibly film-friendly reputation, and the financial incentives Greece provides to movies filmed within its borders.

Read More: Best Horror Movies