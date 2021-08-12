A sequel to the brilliant and chilling 2016 film ‘Don’t Breathe,’ ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ brings even more of the suspenseful, shocking home invasion scenarios and focuses on Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) as he dispatches the perpetrators even while living with permanent blindness. Directed by Rodo Sayagues, ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ expands on its prequel and centers upon Norman, who now lives with 11-year-old Phoenix, an orphan girl he rescued from a house fire. However, fate takes a cruel turn, and kidnappers invade his house to steal the girl.

A heart-thumping cat and mouse chase follow as Norman stealthily stalks the group and takes them down one by one, showcasing his inner darkness in the process. The outstanding screenplay and exciting action sequences leave the viewer on the edge of their seat till the end credits. Naturally, you must be curious to know where the hair-raising movie was shot. Well, we come bearing answers!

Don’t Breathe 2 Filming Locations

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ was primarily shot in and around the picturesque city of Belgrade in Serbia, which lent the filming unit quite a few stunning backdrops for production. Moreover, the city of Detroit in Michigan also hosted a few scenes in the film. Although production was set to begin in April 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in the works, and the crew was forced to reschedule.

The movie’s lead actor, Stephen Lang (Norman Nordstrom), was asked to quarantine for about ten days in July 2020 before the filming commenced. After conforming to pandemic and quarantine rules, principal photography began on August 7, 2020, and by October 8 of the same year, the crew wrapped up the production process. With the movie requiring some crucial post-production work, it was finally ready by March 2021. Let’s take a detailed look at the various filming locations, shall we?

Belgrade, Serbia

The city of Belgrade is an architectural marvel that offers the facilities of a modern metropolitan in the package of a quaint and charming European city. Moreover, the scenic beauty of Serbia, especially of places in and around Belgrade, has attracted numerous film crews over the years. For ‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ the filming team utilized several shooting locations in and around Belgrade, especially taking in the natural wilderness of the outskirts.

A portion of the filming also took place on city streets and in indoor areas. Belgrade has also served as a filming site for popular movies and shows like ‘Minamata,’ ‘Anna,’ and ‘The November Man.’ A portion of the shooting seemingly took place inside a property that doubled up as Lang’s residence.

Detroit, Michigan

In the 2016 movie ‘Don’t Breathe,’ the externals of a house in Detroit, Michigan, depicted Norman Nordstrom’s residence. With ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ being a direct sequel, it is natural for the director to shoot a few scenes in Detroit to maintain continuity. Thus, the external views of Norman’s house and a few other scenes were shot on-site in Detroit. Located in the midwestern state of Michigan, Detroit is well known for serving as the filming location for shows and movies like ‘Gran Torino,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and ‘White Boy Rick.’

