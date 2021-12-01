Where Was Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Filmed?

Directed by Bo Welch, ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat’ is a fantasy comedy film that follows the unusual lives of Conrad and Sally Walden, who live with their single mother, Joan. One day she leaves them with their lethargic babysitter Mrs. Kwan. After she dozes off, Conrad and Sally run into the Cat in the Hat, who is revealed to be a massive anthropomorphic cat. The boldly dressed cat then decides to walk them through an adventurous and fun-filled life. If the wondrous and exciting premise of the movie has caught your interest, we’re happy to disclose more details about the movie!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Filming Locations

The movie was filmed from October 2002 to January 2003. Now, we’d like to tell you about the filming locations used during production. Most scenes were filmed in California, while a few others took place in Florida.

California

‘Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat’ was predominantly shot in California. A few locations include Art District in Pomona, Simi Valley, and Los Angeles. The crew halted at Simi Valley’s Butler Ranch located at 1313 Tierra Rejada Road, which housed the neighborhood set. The main set was located in Universal Studios, where Courthouse Square, Stage 27, Stage 28, Stage 29, and Stage 31 were used.

The neighborhood and the town center were a part of a rural valley near Simi Valley, where 24 houses were constructed for the movie. The downtown area involving outdoor shots took place along Pomona Street, known for its old-fashioned gift shops.

After the shooting ended, the locals decided to keep some of the decorations intact, so there are a few areas within the community that still have ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat’ themed paint and art smeared on them. Moreover, the sky was filled with smog during filming hours, so they used a digitally conceived cartoon-like sky, and even the tones in the background were changed.

Florida

Other scenes were shot in Longleaf, a neighborhood in Florida. The state is most popularly known for its peculiar climate and exotic beaches. The climate around the north and central parts of the state is humid subtropical. However, a major portion of South Florida has a tropical climate. It is dominated by rain for the months of May through October. A few movies shot there include ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ ‘The Punisher,’ and ‘Days of Thunder.’

