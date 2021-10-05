Where Was Escape the Undertaker Filmed?

‘Escape the Undertaker’ follows the three members of the New Day — Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E — as they take on the Undertaker himself to acquire the legendary urn. They soon realize that they are severely out of their depths and must rely on each other to survive the night. Director Ben Simms is a prominent figure in the live-action interactive genre, with projects like ‘You vs. Wild: Out Cold’ and ‘Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie’ already under his belt.

Simms and his crew set ‘Escape the Undertaker’ in what is supposed to be the Undertaker’s mysterious and supernatural mansion. If you are wondering whether ‘Escape the Undertaker’ was filmed on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Escape the Undertaker Filming Locations

As a concept, ‘Escape the Undertaker’ has existed since before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, Kofi, E, and Woods found out that the project had been greenlit. Production began after the WWE pay-per-view event ‘Money in the Bank,’ which took place on July 18, 2021. At the time, E was part of the ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ roster on Fox, while Woods and Kofi were associated with ‘WWE Raw’ on USA Network. Let’s take a look at all that we have found about the specific filming locations.

Texas

‘Escape from Undertaker’ was presumably shot in Texas, the second-largest state in the US, both in terms of landmass (first is Alaska) and population (first is California). Seeing how ‘Money in the Bank’ took place in Texas, and the Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, also resides in Texas, there is a high probability that the film was shot in the Lone Star State.

Big E or Ettore Ewen has fond memories of working on the project. In an interview in October 2021, he spoke about how fun the entire experience was. Larry Heck, the trainer of the New Day, was often present at the set, and he and Calaway were regularly spotted playing cards. The legendary Deadman would also share stories from his own career with the three younger co-stars, Kofi, E, and Woods.

According to E, when they shared the scenes, Calaway was a devoted performer. But beyond that, it was an opportunity for him and his teammates to really learn something about the industry from someone who has been part of it for a long time. E stated that it was wonderful to see both sides of one of the greats of sports entertainment.

Read More: WWE Superstars Starred in Movies