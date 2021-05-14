‘I Am All Girls’ is a South African film that centers on the global issue of child sex trafficking. Following the story of two women who use two very different but equally violent approaches to fighting traffickers, the movie explores some of humanity’s darkest realities. Set in an urban milieu where nameless children disappear every day, the hard-hitting movie uses its bleak and depressing backdrop to further emphasize the dismal conditions of the characters that populate it. If you’re wondering where the filmmakers shot ‘I Am All Girls’ to give it its signature bleak urban aesthetic, we’ve got news for you.

I Am All Girls Filming Locations

‘I Am All Girls’ is based in South Africa and was also filmed on location in the country. The film depicts various neighborhoods and locations from South African cities as the two protagonists of the movie follow the trail of child traffickers. Principal photography for the movie took place in November and December 2018. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used in the movie.

Johannesburg, South Africa

‘I Am All Girls’ was filmed predominantly in the city of Johannesburg in South Africa. The largest city in the country, Johannesburg has a long history of political and social movements. It has been tied to major events in the country, including the ones depicted in the film. Since the movie takes place in the 1980s, many neighborhoods of the city that have not been modernized and retain their vintage aesthetic were used as filming locations.

Dolly Rathebe Road, a busy street located near the commercial suburb of Braamfontein, was used for filming multiple scenes of the movie. Some of the buildings on the street are relatively old. Hence, with a bit of set dressing, they were able to look like the ones from the 80s. A mixture of actual urban poverty and some more set dressing made the buildings look suitably dilapidated to be used as effective backdrops for the film. Interior scenes were also filmed in some of the buildings on this street.

Durban, South Africa

Since the movie takes place across multiple South African cities, the production team also moved around the country, filming in various cities. Durban, a coastal city in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, is also featured in the film. Production in Durban mostly involved filming outdoor scenes at various locations, including around the godowns of the city’s port. Durban Harbour, located at P.O. Box 1027, Durban 4000, was also used as a filming location.

