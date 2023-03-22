Where Was I See You (2019) Filmed?

Directed by Adam Randall, ‘I See You’ is a 2019 horror thriller movie that revolves around the sudden disappearance of a 12-year-old boy, whose case is led by investigator Greg Harper. Already having troubles with his wife Jackie, Greg struggles to cope with the investigation’s pressure. As strange occurrences plague the house, Jackie’s sanity dangles and her grip on reality weakens. However, when an actual masked persona lets his presence known and puts their son, Connor, in danger, Jackie and Greg must try to find out who lurks in the shadows behind a mask.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, and Libe Barer, the crime film unfolds in the small fictional town of Edgecliff, especially inside the Harper household, as the dark visuals reflect the presence of something evil as well as the volatile relationship of the Harper family among themselves. Thus, many of you might find the sites featured in the movie quite intriguing, leaving you curious to know where ‘I See You’ was filmed. In that case, let’s hunt down the places together, shall we?

I See You Filming Locations

‘I See You’ was filmed in its entirety in Ohio, specifically in Cuyahoga County, Vermillion, and Auburn. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in May 2018 and wrapped up in about three weeks or so, in early June of the same year. So, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific sites that stood in for the fictional town in the film!

Cuyahoga County, Ohio

In order to portray the fictional town of Edgecliff, the production team primarily set up camp in Cuyahoga County and utilized suitable locales across the county. As mentioned above, the lakefront Harper household is where most of the action takes place and a real-life property at 15404 Edgewater Drive in the city of Lakewood was used to double for the house. As for the scenes involving Tommy’s home, they were reportedly shot in and around 1078 Holmden Avenue in Cleveland. The backdrop of Lake Erie is also quite prominent throughout the film.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of ‘I See You’ were spotted taping several scenes in Cleveland, including the area near the Steel Mills and at 2169-2105 West 3rd Street. The village of Chagrin Falls also served as a key production location for the thriller, with the Main Street Bridge on North Main Street featuring in a few scenes. In addition, the locales of Solon, which is a city in southeastern Cuyahoga County, were also utilized by the production team to shoot some sequences.

Other Locations in Ohio

The filming unit of ‘I See You’ also traveled outside Cuyahoga County to other parts of Ohio, to tape various additional portions for the movie. For instance, various key scenes were lensed on location in Linwood Park at 4920 Liberty Avenue in the city of Vermilion. Furthermore, the premise of Sirna’s Farm & Market at 19009 Ravenna Road in Auburn Township gets featured in the thriller film as well.

