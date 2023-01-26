Where Was Infinity Pool Filmed?

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, ‘Infinity Pool’ is a sci-fi horror movie set on the island of La Tolqa where a couple — James and Em Foster — stay at a luxurious resort to fully enjoy their all-inclusive beach vacation. However, when they get introduced to a seductive yet mysterious woman named Gabi, the couple gets convinced to explore the surrounding area outside the resort. Later, James gets involved in a tragic accident when he hits a person with his car at night. This accident leads to the couple getting to know all about the hedonism, violence, and horror that are ever so prevalent on the island.

Moreover, there is a zero-tolerance policy for any crime in La Tolqa as the criminals are either given the death penalty or they can watch themselves die if they are rich enough to afford this option. Besides the bizarre and thrilling narrative, what enhances the quality of the movie is the visuals and scenic locations, which act as a cover for all the horrific things that happen on the island. So, it is natural for viewers to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Infinity Pool.’ If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, allow us to provide you with all the information!

Infinity Pool Filming Locations

‘Infinity Pool’ was filmed in Croatia and Hungary, specifically in Šibenik and Budapest. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller film commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up after nearly five weeks of shooting in October of the same year. Since the story is set on the fictional island of La Tolqa, the filming unit reportedly went to scout for suitable locations across the world before deciding upon Croatia and Hungary. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that feature in the Brandon Cronenberg directorial!

Šibenik, Croatia

Many key portions of ‘Infinity Pool’ were lensed in and around Šibenik, the third largest city in Croatia’s Dalmatian region. In particular, Amadria Park resort at Hoteli Solaris 86 in Šibenik stood in for the luxurious resort where James and Em stay in the movie. The filming unit didn’t limit themselves to the hotel itself as they traveled to surrounding areas as well to record many key sequences for the movie.

Situated in central Dalmatia, Šibenik is considered the political, industrial, transport, educational, and tourist hub of Šibenik-Knin County. The city is home to quite a few tourist attractions of historical significance, including the Cathedral of St. James, St. Nicholas Fortress, St. Michael’s Fortress, St. John Fortress, and Barone Fortress.

Budapest, Hungary

Several pivotal scenes for ‘Infinity Pool’ were also taped in Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled across the city to shoot various sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops.

Located at the center of the Carpathian Basin, the capital is one of the most visited cities in the world, with millions of international tourists visiting Budapest every year. It has many sites of interest and landmarks, such as the Nagytétény Castle Museum, the Millenary Monument, Vajdahunyad Castle, the Elisabeth Bridge, and Gerbeaud Café.

