Where Was Jesus Revolution Filmed?

Based on Pastor Greg Laurie and his eponymous book about the Jesus movement in the 1970s, ‘Jesus Revolution’ is a drama film directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. The narrative follows Greg Laurie, who makes his way to the south side of California along with a bunch of other young people in order to redefine truth in their own way. Soon, Laurie crosses paths with a hippie street preacher named Lonnie Frisbee and Pastor Chuck Smith, who welcome a sea of wandering youth into Smith’s church.

This welcoming act turns into a revolution and gradually becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in the history of the country. The brilliant onscreen performances of a talented cast ensemble comprising Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kelsey Grammer enhance the overall quality of the dramatic narrative. Moreover, the setting of the 1970s against the backdrop of some interesting locations makes the viewers scratch their heads, wondering where ‘Jesus Revolution’ was shot. If you have the same question, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Jesus Revolution Filming Locations

‘Jesus Revolution’ was filmed in Alabama and California, particularly in Mobile County, Baldwin County, and Southern California. According to reports, the principal photography for the drama film commenced in early March 2022 and wrapped up in about six weeks or so in April of the same year. Although the story is mostly set in California, the production team did most of the shooting in Alabama. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that feature in the movie!

Mobile County, Alabama

Some of the important portions of ‘Jesus Revolution’ were lensed in Mobile County, the second most populous county in Alabama. The production team reportedly set up camp at the Battleship Causeway, where the USS Alabama is docked, to shoot a few scenes for the movie. Moreover, Mobile Bay can be spotted in various exterior shots as well.

Baldwin County, Alabama

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Jesus Revolution’ were also taped in Baldwin County, the largest county in Alabama in terms of area. Out of all the cities in the county, the city of Fairhope served as one of the primary production locations for the drama film. During the early stages of production, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several important scenes in Fairhope K-1 Center on South Church Street and North Beach Park, Fairhope Municipal Pier, and seemingly County Road 13.

Some key portions of ‘Jesus Revolution’ were seemingly taped in the resort city of Gulf Shores as well. Given the Gulf Coast’s similarities to Southern California and its beaches, the county made for a suitable filming site for the movie.

Southern California, California

Since the story is mostly based in 1970s California, the filming unit of ‘Jesus Revolution’ utilized several specific locations in Southern California, a geographic and cultural region that encompasses the southern portion of California, as the name suggests. Most of the beach scenes were recorded on Pirates Cove Beach in the city of Newport Beach.

Another site in Newport Beach that was utilized for the shooting of ‘Jesus Revolution’ is Balboa Island. In addition, the production team seemingly set up camp in and around Harvest Christian Fellowship at 17600 Gillette Avenue in Orange County’s Irvine. Having one of the largest economies in the nation, Southern California is home to various business districts, theme parks, and waterparks. Some of them are Downtown Los Angeles, Downtown Riverside, Dry Town Water Park, Wet’n’Wild Palm Springs, and San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

