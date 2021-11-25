Where Was Lifetime’s Santa’s Boots Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Shawn Tolleson, ‘Santa’s Boots’ follows a young woman Holly, who is devastated to learn that her family’s business is about to collapse as she returns home for Christmas. Having no other choice, she replaces Santa’s Helper and in the process, strikes a connection with Nick, a charming lad hired to play Santa at the store for this year’s Christmas. They manage to establish electrifying chemistry with each other but Nick ends up leaving without any prior warning and then Holly is left with just one clue to find him. If you’re intrigued by this good-spirited Christmas movie, then you’d be glad to know that we have all the information you need about it. First off, here is everything we know about its filming.

Santa’s Boots Filming Locations

‘Santa’s Boots’ was filmed around the fall of 2017. If you want to know where this movie was shot? Then we have good news for you. ‘Santa’s Boots’ was filmed in the picturesque Vancouver, British Columbia. If you want to know more, let’s dive into the specifics.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The spirit of Christmas depicted in the movie is a product of long hours of work in the spectacular recesses of Vancouver, situated in British Columbia. Vancouver is a major city in western Canada, located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. It has the highest population density in Canada, with over 5,400 people per square kilometer. It is one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in Canada.

Vancouver is consistently named as one of the top five worldwide cities for livability and quality of life which explains why the place serves as a preferred location for directors and producers all over the world. Other Christmas movies shot there include ‘Road to Christmas,’ ‘Hope at Christmas.’ The city is frequently used in Hallmark and Lifetime movies that embody the spirit of love and hope.

Santa’s Boots Cast

The cast of ‘Santa’s Boots’ is led by Megan Hilty, who plays Holly. Her previous works include ‘Sofia the First,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘The First Wives Club,’ ‘I Shudder,’ ‘BrainDead,’ and ‘The Good Wife.’ The movie also includes Noah Mills as Nick. The actor is popularly known for his work in ‘The Enemy Within,’ ‘The Brave,’ ‘Presence,’ ‘Me,’ ‘Candyland,’ ‘2 Broke Girls’,’ The Best Man,’ and ‘Sex and the City 2.’ Teryl Rothery plays Elaine Monroe. You might have seen the actor in ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Bates Motel.’

There are more actors in the movie namely Maddie Phillips as Cara, Fiona Vroom as Ivy, Andrea Brooks as Jenny, June Squibb as Grammy, Christian Convery as Todd, Jacqueline Samuda as Doctor, Garry Chalk as Uncle Ralph, Roark Critchlow as John Monroe, Patricia Isaac as Elle, Matt Hamilton as Rob, Christina, Sicoli as Liza, and Carmen Aquirre as Laurie.

