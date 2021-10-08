Where Was Lifetime’s Stalked in Paradise Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Brian Brough, ‘Stalked in Paradise’ is a thriller movie by Lifetime that follows Olivia, a young woman who makes a living by providing her photos and videos to stock photography websites. Unfortunately, this results in a person obsessively following her as he believes that they are together. As the story unfolds, the wild delusions of the person stalking her spiral out of control, and Olivia realizes that she and her husband are in danger. Without a second thought, she decides to fight back to put an end to the ordeal.

The thriller movie primarily captures Olivia and her husband’s traumatic experiences with scenic beachside locations as a backdrop. If the mesmerizing views captured in the film have aroused your curiosity and you wish to learn more about where the movie was shot, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything we know about the film’s production, cast details, and whether or not it is based on someone’s real-life experiences.

Stalked in Paradise Filming Locations

The Brian Brough directorial was filmed entirely in French Polynesia in October 2020. France’s sole overseas country comprises 118 dispersed islands and atolls. These are divided into five specific groups- the Society Islands archipelago, the Tuamotu Archipelago, the Marquesas Islands, the Gambier Islands, and the Austral Islands. Now let’s learn more about the film’s shooting locations!

Mo’orea, French Polynesia

The principal photography of the Lifetime movie primarily took place in Mo’orea (also spelled Moorea). The volcanic island is part of the Society Islands archipelago, and it is estimated to have been formed about 1.5 to 2.5 million years ago. Some scenes in the movie may have been shot at Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa, which is located at BP 1005 Papetoi. The tropical resort is surrounded by mountains and has its own private lagoon. While the world was reeling with the Coronavirus pandemic, Mo’orea provided a safe haven for filming.

Tahiti, French Polynesia

Located about 11 miles from Mo’orea, Tahiti also serves as a shooting location for this Lifetime movie. Home to about 190,000 people, it is the most populated island in French Polynesia. Apparently, people began to settle down in the region between 300 and 800 AD. Tahiti is also the cultural and political center of French Polynesia. The beautiful island is surrounded by coral reefs and has mountainous terrain.

Stalked in Paradise Cast

Chelsie Hightower essays the role of Olivia, who is stalked by a dangerous man hell-bent on ruining her married life. The actress is known for her roles in ‘Enchanted Christmas’ and ‘Lights, Camera, Romance.’ Channon Voyce appears as Tyler. You may recall watching him on ‘Singing with Angels’ and ‘Treacherous’ (AKA ‘Boyfriend’s Deceit’). Mason D. Davis plays the role of Dawson. His acting credits include ‘Identical Love’ and ‘Quarantine for Two.’ Eve Keener portrays Laura while Renny Grames essays the role of Allison. Other noteworthy cast members are Danny Shepherd (Officer Ratu), Kealii Johnson (Officer Meli), and Anthony Straga (Issac).

Is Stalked in Paradise Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Stalked in Paradise’ is not based on a true story. The film primarily focuses on the emotional and psychological abuse that results from being stalked. Olivia’s otherwise peaceful world is turned upside down by the constant interference of a man who is delusional and obsessed with her personal life. Such themes have often been explored in popular culture, and several Lifetime movies have also been made on the subject. The ones that immediately spring to mind are ‘The Neighbor in the Window‘ and ‘Psycho Intern.’

However, it is crucial to remember that such stories of obsession are not just a screenwriter’s imagination, but they, in fact, happen quite frequently. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), about 1 in 6 women (approximately 16.6%) and 1 in 17 men (5.9%) experience the psychological and emotional trauma of being followed and constantly observed.

The issue looks even more worrying in the light of the fact that 54% of female victims and 41% of male victims have gone through such terrible experiences before the age of 25. As expected, those at the receiving end of the undesired attention may face mental health issues, including depression and PTSD. Although the movie shows us the grim realities of stalking, Olivia’s emotional woes are not inspired by anyone in particular. Therefore, we can conclude that ‘Stalked in Paradise’ is not based on a true story.

