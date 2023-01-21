Where Was Lifetime’s The Plot to Kill My Mother Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Simone Stock, Lifetime’s ‘The Plot to Kill My Mother’ is a thriller film based on real events. It follows the story of a young girl Elena who spent most of her childhood years in witness protection programs after her mother was murdered. After a few years, she becomes more and more curious about the case and is suspicious about everything around her. Finally, she decides to leave the witness protection program and seek the killer before he strikes again.

She begins to lead a difficult life while being on the path to catching her mother’s killer. The engaging thriller narrative is made all the more entertaining by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast. But what might intrigue you further is the use of interesting locations, including the backdrop of the classic catching the killer narrative. If that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

The Plot to Kill My Mother Filming Locations

‘The Plot to Kill My Mother’ was likely filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Toronto. The principal photography for the thriller presumably commenced in the fall of 2022. Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape of the province, it can stand in almost any location from different parts of the world, making it a prominent shooting site. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that appear in the Lifetime movie!

Toronto, Ontario

All of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Plot to Kill My Mother’ were lensed in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario and the most populous one in the nation. From the looks of it, the production team utilized various sites across the city to tape different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors against suitable backdrops. Being the capital and the most populous city in Ontario, Toronto is an international center of arts, culture, business, and finance and one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the entire world.

The city houses several popular attractions, such as the Toronto Eaton Centre, the Gardiner Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada, and the Canadian National Exhibition. Moreover, the capital city is frequented by many filmmakers for the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some notable projects that have utilized Toronto’s locales are ‘Orphan,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’

The Plot to Kill My Mother Cast

Romy Weltman portrays Elena, the protagonist who is out to seek the truth behind her mother’s death and find the killer of her mother. The actress might seem familiar to you as she has given compelling performances in productions, including, ‘Terror Train 2,’ ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ ‘The Returned,’ ‘Creeped Out,’ ‘I Do, or Die- A Killer Arrangement,’ and others. Other cast members include Milton Barners as Carter, Samantha Brown as Allie, and Arwen Humphreys.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias Filmed? Who is in the Cast?