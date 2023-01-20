Where Was Lifetime’s Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Rama Rau, Lifetime’s ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ is a followup to the popular film, ‘Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret,’ which picks up the life of Jodi Arias behind bars. It centers on Jodi Arias, who was detained and incarcerated as she waits to stand trial for the death of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. After being arrested, Jodi used her charm to go through jail and make friends with Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown. The three prisoners grew close, with Donovan and Tracy doing anything Jodi requested of them, even allowing her to get her name tattooed on one of them.

As Jodi’s trial approached, Donovan was let out of jail and decided to serve as her spokesperson, posting on her social media profiles and supporting her friend. However, Jodi’s vindictive side came out when the case’s specifics and her tale started to fall apart, and Donovan refused to carry out her old friend’s demands. The prison and court settings add a layer of danger to the tale, and you might be wondering where ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ has been filmed. We have got you covered and will introduce you to the cast.

Where Was Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias Filmed?

‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ was likely filmed entirely in Arizona, the state where the nefarious murder took place. Director Rama Rau probably felt it was best to film in the movie where the incident occurred to add authenticity to the plot. So, it’s only natural that the makers chose Arizona as the filming location. Here are the specific details!

Arizona

‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ was probably predominately shot in Arizona, USA. Most of the scenes in the film were shot indoors, and the production team likely used a studio to build the set. The Grand Canyon, the state of Arizona’s most recognizable feature, is honored with its official nickname, “The Grand Canyon State.” Arizona is also referred to as the “Copper State” due to the state’s wealth in this mineral. National forests, national parks, recreation and wilderness areas, wildlife preserves, and Indian reservations make up around 85% of Arizona’s territory. Additionally, Arizona is the location of multiple “sky islands” in the globe, which are mountain ranges surrounded by valleys that are home to a diverse array of plant and animal species.

Arizona is home to dynamic cities, world-class resorts, famous golf courses, tribal territories, and magnificent, diverse scenery. The Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, Petrified Forest and Painted Desert, Lake Mead, Lake Havasu, Lake Powell, and Glen Canyon, as well as Sedona, Hopilands, Flagstaff, Scottsdale, Tucson, Saguaro National Park, and Chiricahua National Monument, are just a few of the well-known destinations. Other popular productions filmed in Arizona are ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ and others.

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias Cast

Celina Sinden plays the role of the titular character, Jodi Arias, in ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias.’ She is known for his performances in ‘The Outpost,’ ‘Reign,’ ‘Retreat,’ and ‘My Neighbour’s Dog.’ Tricia Black portrays the role of Jodi Aria’s prison friend Donovan Bering. You might recognize her from ‘Pretty Hard Cases,’ ‘Summer Memories,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘The Man from Toronto‘ and others.

Other cast members include Lynn Rafferty as Tracy Brown, Christine Noble as Scorpion Inmate, Maggie Cassella as Rosie, Michelle Haffey as Lu, Elias Edraki as Guard Bricker, Adriano Sobretodo Jr. as Polygraph Examiner, and Adesola Adesina as Montana.

