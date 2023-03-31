Where Was Malum Filmed?

Anthony Diblasi sat on the director’s chair for the remake of his own 2014 directorial ‘Last Shift,’ ‘Malum,’ which is a horror thriller movie that stars Jessica Sula as Jessica Loren, a newly appointed police officer who is assigned to the last shift to oversee a decommissioned police station. Occupied with finding out the truth behind her father’s mysterious death, she encounters horrifying paranormal events in the shady station.

Sooner rather than later, Jessica realizes that her family has connections with a demented cult leader who haunts her at the police station. Alongside Jessica Sula, plenty of other talented cast members play supporting roles, including Eric Olson, Chaney Morrow, Candice Coke, Clarke Wolfe, and Kevin Wayne. Most of the horror flick unfolds inside the abandoned police station as the protagonist faces terrifying visions across different rooms and hallways of the building. If you are intrigued to find out the how and where of the shooting of ‘Malum,’ we have got you covered!

Malum Filming Locations

‘Malum’ was filmed in Kentucky, particularly in and around Louisville. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jessica Sula starrer commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up by early September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Jessica on the last shift at the abandoned police station and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that can be spotted in the horror movie!

Louisville, Kentucky

Most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Malum’ were lensed across Louisville, with the production team traveling to a few different locations suitable to the movie’s overall vibe. It is very well known that something is unsettling and creepy about abandoned sites, making them the perfect setting for any horror movie. The same can be said for a movie like ‘Malum,’ primarily set in a decommissioned police station.

As a matter of fact, the filming unit managed to find something fitting as they set up camp inside the former Louisville Metro Police Department at 633 West Jefferson Street in Louisville, which is an actual decommissioned police station slated for demolition. What makes this the perfect setting for ‘Malum’ is not just its abandoned state but also its mazy layout with lots of cell blocks and offices divided across different floors. Various spots of the building feature in different scenes as the protagonist tries to uncover the history of the building and the mystery behind the ongoing paranormal occurrences.

Besides that, during the shooting schedule, the cast and crew members were also spotted by some locals and passersby in outdoor locations as they recorded several important portions of the horror thriller movie. For instance, it seems that they lensed a few sequences in and around Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant at 933 Baxter Avenue in Louisville.

Furthermore, you may spot other local attractions and landmarks in the backdrop of several scenes, including the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion, Cave Hill Cemetery, and the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area. Apart from ‘Malum,’ Louisville has hosted the production of numerous film projects, such as ‘Mom and Dad,’ ‘Exploited,’ ‘Masquerade,’ ‘Don’t Tell a Soul,’ and ‘Family Blood.’

