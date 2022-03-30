Where Was Married At First Sight Australia Season 9 Filmed?

‘Married At First Sight’ is an Australian reality series that is based on the long-running eponymous Danish series. The reality show involves several groups of strangers who are paired together by the experts to take part in an experimental marriage. The paired couples get married at the altar and spend some time together while having the choice to either stay or leave the marriage each week. Each stage of the show tends to focus on relationship building and the sacrifices that real marriage takes to work.

Just like all the previous seasons of the Australian reality show, season 9 was also filmed against different and luxurious-looking backdrops. This has naturally got the viewers curious about the filming locations. If you are one of them, don’t worry! We have got you covered!

Married At First Sight Australia Season 9 Filming Locations

‘Married At First Sight Australia’ season 9 was filmed in New South Wales, Australia. The principal photography was supposed to commence in September 2021 but the production was preponed and began around August 2021 and wrapped up by the end of November of the same year. During the filming process, several important measures were taken in order to ensure the safety of every cast and crew member. New South Wales has served as a filming site for several movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Independence Day’ and ‘The Great Gatsby.’ Eager to learn about the specific locations used for the production of the reality series? Here is all the information regarding the same!

Sydney, New South Wales

Sydney doubled as a filming site for a majority of the production of ‘Married At First Sight Australia’ season 9. For filming the wedding scenes for the reality show, the team traveled to several different locations so as to get different backdrops for different weddings and stages. Carriageworks located at 245 Wilson Street in Eveleigh is one of the locations where several contestants got married. Other than that, Curzon Hall at 53 Agincourt Road in Marsfield served as a filming location for various wedding scenes as well.

Apart from doubling as a filming location for the weddings, the couples stayed in Sydney for their honeymoons as well (due to the pandemic). Hilton Sydney situated at 488 George Street is where they stayed and where the production team filmed some important sequences. As far as the marital homes are concerned, the SKYE Suites Sydney located at 300 Kent Street doubled as another filming site.

Now that we have gotten the wedding and honeymoon locations out of the way, let’s turn our focus to the location where the entertaining and chaos-fueled dinner parties for season 9 took place. Lilyfield, a Sydney suburb, served as the filming location for the dinner party scenes. It is a trendy yet family-friendly area that is also known as a foodie heaven sometimes, given the diversity of the inhabitants that live here.

The production team hired a warehouse in Lilyfield, just like most of the other seasons, and transformed it using a few camera tricks that gives the warehouse an industrial chic appearance. Owned by Legs on the Wall, which is a group that specializes in physical theater, the set barely has about 1200sqm loft space without any fixtures or furniture.

Other Locations in New South Wales

Besides Sydney, a couple of other locations in New South Wales served as wedding locations for the Australian reality show. The cast and crew members traveled to Sydney Polo Club located at 100 Ridges Lane in Richmond and Hunter Valley, which is located north of Sydney, to film the wedding scenes for several paired couples.

