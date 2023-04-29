Where Was Moment of Contact Filmed?

‘Moment of Contact’ is a documentary movie that gives us a detailed account of arguably one of the most significant extraterrestrial encounters in the history of humankind. The James Fox directorial centers on a series of inexplicable and surreal events that took place in 1996 in Brazil, as many citizens reported coming face to face with one or more strange creatures and even witnessing a UFO crash. Specifically, a bunch of locals had a close encounter with an alien or extraterrestrial being who was about 4 feet tall, had brown oily skin, an unusually large head, and gigantic red eyes.

The documentary not only features old interviews from that time but also includes fresh takes of the locals who had their run-ins with the strange creatures as well as some experts in the field. James Fox and his team roam around the Brazilian municipality, specifically in sites where the bizarre incident took place. Hence, it is only natural for the viewers to wonder where ‘Moment of Contact’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Moment of Contact Filming Locations

‘Moment of Contact’ was filmed in Brazil, especially in Varginha and São Paulo. The principal photography for the documentary movie seemingly commenced in late August 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in September of the same year. Given that the UFO incident occurred in Brazil, it makes sense why the production team traveled to the same municipality to excavate more truth about the case and get some much-needed answers. Now, let’s follow James Fox and his crew as they question several local people and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the alien documentary!

Varginha, Brazil

The production team of ‘Moment of Contact’ made their way to the municipality of Varginha, which is situated in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, to investigate and shoot many key portions of ‘Moment of Contact.’ They sat down and interviewed a bunch of military and civilian witnesses who shared their personal experiences regarding the whole Varginha UFO incident in 1996. Established in 2001, the 20-meter tall spaceship-shaped water tower, known as the Nave Espacial de Varginha at the central park of Varginha City, features in quite a few exterior scenes of the documentary.

Moreover, some of the key portions of the documentary were taped at the exact location where several witnesses reportedly encountered a live alien. When James Fox and his team went to talk to one Eric Lopes in his residence, who along with his late military colleague, was able to capture an alien, they were not welcome as he threatened to shoot the entire team if they didn’t leave immediately. Apart from that, Varginha is home to quite a few important sites that you might spot in the backdrop of several scenes, including Furnas Lake and the coffee plantation.

São Paulo, Brazil

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Moment of Contact’ also traveled to São Paulo. Apart from a few on-site interviews, the documentary seemingly features several aerial shots of the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state, which might make you notice some notable sites and destinations. Some are Ibirapuera Park, Roda Rico, Paulista Avenue, the Ipiranga Museum, the São Paulo Museum of Art, Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, and the Museum of the Portuguese Language.

