Where Was Mother/Android Filmed?

‘Mother/Android’ follows the deadly journey of a pregnant woman and her partner as they try to survive the onslaught of murderous androids. Set in the near future, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie takes place in a world where robotic humanoids have turned on their human creators. As Georgia and Sam try to get to one of the last surviving cities, they must go through an android stronghold. The backdrop of their adventure alternates between the urban and forest, both ominously devoid of human activity. Curious about where ‘Mother/Android’ was filmed? We’ve got the story!

Mother/Android Filming Locations

The film is set in the Northeastern United States, and principal photography was undertaken in Massachusetts to bring the movie to life. A few urban locations, as well as multiple natural landscapes from the surrounding countryside, were seemingly used. Filming reportedly began on October 5, 2020, and wrapped up by November 12, 2020. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations where lensing was carried out.

Boston, Massachusetts

The crew spent time filming in Boston, which stands in for a post-apocalyptic human colony version of itself in the film. Scenes were seemingly shot on location in parts of the downtown area as well as on some of the surrounding streets.

Other Locations in Massachusetts

Much of the story is set in the forested wilderness, where humanity has been forced to retreat after the onslaught of the androids. The film crew made use of the natural areas around Boston and other parts of Massachusetts for filming scenes featuring the hidden human bases.

The Lynn Woods Reservation, located at 106 Pennybrook Road in Lynn, Essex County, was also reportedly used by the production team for lensing. The 2,200-acre municipal forest park was likely used as a stand-in for “No Man’s Land” — as the Android stronghold is referred to.

Filming also appears to have taken place in the town of Winchester, which is located less than 10 miles from downtown Boston. The opening scenes of the movie, which are set in a picturesque residential neighborhood where Sam and Georgia live, were likely lensed around Winchester, which is known for its affluent neighborhoods.

