Where Was My Son Filmed?

The English-language remake of the 2017 namesake French film, ‘My Son’ is a thriller-drama movie about a father’s desperate search for his missing son. French filmmaker Christian Carion, who helmed the original project, directed this one as well. Edmond Murray (James McAvoy) is a man with a complex background. After learning from his former wife, Joan Richmond (Claire Foy), that their son, Ethan, has disappeared, Edmond starts looking for him. However, the shocked parents soon realize that Ethan might have been abducted. McAvoy wasn’t given a script and had to improvise everything. The film is set in the Scottish Highlands. If you are wondering whether ‘My Son’ was filmed on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

My Son Filming Locations

Carion, Cinematographer Eric Dumont, and the rest of the cast and crew shot ‘My Son’ in various locations of the Lochaber area of the Scottish Highlands. According to initial reports, filming was supposed to begin in November 2021. However, local news outlets reported that the production crew was in Lochaber in mid-October, and filming was slated to start that week. But a crew member from France tested positive for COVID-19, and the production was temporarily shut down. During this period, the cast and crew of ‘My Son’ stayed at the Ballachulish Hotel.

Home for the next 3 weeks. Scenes Scotland pic.twitter.com/fA5XNdeTKG — Mark Barrett (@markfbarrett) October 15, 2020

According to Rebecca O’Brien, one of the producers of the film, the positive test put the unit in a bubble, adding that they isolated the crew member with the positive test results and ensured everyone else in the unit undergoes a test. Filming resumed in late October and reportedly concluded in November 2021. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Lochaber, Scotland

‘My Son’ was exclusively filmed in several locations in and around Lochaber, including the region around Loch Leven, Glencoe, Ballachulish. Before and after production, several cast and crew members shared photographs of the beautiful Scottish landscape on their respective social media. The production actively supported the local economy by hiring local staff, collaborating with local businesses, and using local facilities.

Located on the west coast of Scotland, Loch Leven is a sea loch of the Highlands. It is not to be confused with the freshwater loch of the same name situated on the eastern side of the burgh of Kinross in Perth and Kinross council area. Glencoe is a picturesque village located on Loch Leven’s southern shore. Films like ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Outlaw King,’ and ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ were also filmed in the village.

A final few pics taken as I travelled through #Glencoe #Scotland on my journey home today. It's particularly #ominous in the heavy rain. I looked for wild @SamHeughan's on the hillsides but there were none to be found. Have a great day folks! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👋⚔🎬 pic.twitter.com/A68XxsShPF — Carter Ferguson ⚔ (@fight_director) November 17, 2020

