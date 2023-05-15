Where Was Netflix’s Faithfully Yours Filmed?

Co-written and directed by André van Duren, Netflix’s ‘Faithfully Yours’ is a Dutch thriller movie that follows two best friends — Bodil and Isabel — both of whom seem to be happily married but indulge in secret affairs regularly. In order to have an alibi for their unfaithful rendezvous, they use each other. However, things take a dark turn when Isabel goes missing when she was supposed to be with Bodil. After that, Bodil weaves a web of lies but to no avail as she gets caught up in it herself.

Starring Bracha van Doesburgh, Elise Schaap, Nasrdin Dchar, Gijs Naber, Matteo Simoni, and Hannah Hoekstra, the thriller film unfolds in many different locations, including some lavish properties and beaches. All of these sites make one wonder where ‘Faithfully Yours’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Faithfully Yours Filming Locations

‘Faithfully Yours’ was filmed in the Netherlands, specifically in South Holland. As per reports, principal photography for the mystery movie commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Given the fact that the story of the psychological thriller is set in various stunning locations, the production team decided to lens the film in the northwestern European country to give the exhilarating narrative a dynamic edge. Now, let’s find out where exactly Bodil and Isabel’s elaborate web of lies unravels! Here’s everything you need to know!

South Holland, Netherlands

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘Faithfully Yours’ visited the province of South Holland, known as Zuid-Holland in Dutch, in the western part of the Netherlands. The atmospheric little seaside town of Noordwijk reportedly served as the shooting site for several sequences of the thriller movie.

Seasoned art director Dana Horeman, who served as the set dresser of the Netflix production, shared a beautiful behind-the-scenes picture of the team wrapping up the production on one of the fantastic sandy beaches in the town.

From what we can tell, the team had a lot of fun filming the Dutch-language thriller in the province of South Holland, which is packed with pristine beaches, captivating green landscapes, magnificent architecture, historic city parks, and many other attractions.

Oostende, Belgium

A few scenes were also taped in Oostende, a charming seaside town located in the westernmost province of West Flanders in the Flemish Region. The Belgian coastal city is well known for its favorable sunny climate and attractions like the seaside promenade, beaches, and street art, among other things. Over the years, Oostende has served as a filming spot for several movie and TV productions, such as ‘Filth,’ ‘North Sea Texas,’ ‘Daughters of Darkness,’ ‘Ex Drummer,’ and ‘I Love You, I Love You.’

