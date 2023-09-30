Where Was Netflix’s Forgotten Love Filmed?

Adapted from the iconic novel titled ‘Znachor’ or ‘The Quack’ by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz, Netflix’s ‘Forgotten Love’ is a romantic drama film that centers upon Professor Wilczur, a once-respected surgeon whose beloved wife and daughter have left him, leaving him to find comfort in alcohol. During a fight in a suburban tavern, he injures his head quite severely, causing him to lose his memory. Soon, Wilczur gets a chance at redemption when he comes across someone from his forgotten past.

Originally titled ‘Znachor,’ the Michal Gazda directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented Polish actors, including Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska, Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk, Izabela Kuna, and Mikołaj Grabowski. The drama movie takes place in a wide range of landscapes, be it the green fields in the countryside or some palaces, leaving the viewers intrigued about the filming sites of ‘Forgotten Love.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Forgotten Love Filming Locations

‘Forgotten Love’ was filmed in Poland, especially in the Łódź Voivodeship, the Masovian Voivodeship, and the Lublin Voivodeship. Principal photography for the drama film seemingly took place between August and September 2022. Now, without further ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

Several pivotal portions of ‘Forgotten Love’ were lensed in the Łódź Voivodeship, a voivodeship named after its capital and largest city, Łódź. To be specific, the city of Zgierz and the town of Glowno are a couple of prominent production locations that appear in the Leszek Lichota starrer. In the city of Lódz, the cast and crew were spotted taping important scenes around Nowosolna, Widzew. Moreover, the Nieborów Palace, which is situated in the village of Nieborów in Poland, served as another key filming site for the movie.

Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

The filming unit of ‘Forgotten Love’ also traveled to the Masovian Voivodeship, a voivodeship in the east-central region of Poland. The premise of Falenty Palace at Zygmunta Opackiego 44 in the village of Falenty was turned into a film set during the production of the drama film. Apart from that, the villages of Liw in Węgrów County and Nadarzyn in Pruszków County also served as important production locations.

Lublin Voivodeship, Poland

For shooting purposes, the director and his team took the production to the Lublin Voivodeship, which is in the southeastern part of Poland. From the looks of it, the Lublin Village Open Air Museum at al. Warszawska 96 in Lublin hosted the production of ‘Forgotten Love.’ Moreover, several key portions of the Michal Gazda directorial were recorded in the town of Świdnik and the village of Krzczonów.

