Where Was Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive Filmed?

Based on the best-selling eponymous novel by Jessica Knoll, Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is a mystery thriller movie directed by Mike Barker that follows Ani Fanelli, a writer who has everything going for her and has her life under control. However, her seemingly perfect life takes a turn for the worse when the director of a true-crime documentary gets in touch with her.

The director invites Ani to reveal her side of a traumatic incident that occurred during her high school days at the prestigious Brentley School. Now, she is forced to confront a deep-seated trauma that puts her well-crafted life at risk. The suspenseful narrative and brilliant onscreen performances from the likes of Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, and Scoot McNairy, are bound to keep the viewers hooked on the film from the beginning to the end. Moreover, it is understandable why the flashback scenes coupled with the use of some interesting locations can make one curious about the actual filming sites of the movie. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Luckiest Girl Alive Filming Locations

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ was filmed in Ontario and New York, specifically in Toronto. Cobourg, Whitby, New York City, and Suffolk County. The principal photography for the Mila Kunis-starrer reportedly commenced in late June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Although the story is set in New York City, a majority of the shooting took place in Ontario. Now, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix film!

Toronto, Ontario

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ were lensed in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. Several parts of downtown Toronto were transformed into Manhattan for the movie, including Richmond Street, University Avenue, and Yorkville. Rosedale United Church at 159 Roxborough Drive and Indigo – Bay and Bloor at 55 Bloor Street West served as a couple of prominent production locations for the film. Moreover, the filming unit used the premise of a restaurant in Vancouver for shooting purposes.

Filming Update!#LuckiestGirlAlive was filming on York and Richmond last night. 👩🏻🎥🎬 Thanks, @flowerhp22 for the update! pic.twitter.com/3vbXOnuUgg — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) August 2, 2021

Cobourg, Ontario

Several portions of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ were also taped in Cobourg, a town in Ontario, east of Toronto. According to reports, one of the private properties in the town served as a filming site for the movie. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some important scenes in and around Cobourg Collegiate Institute at 335 King Street East and Brookside Youth Centre at 390 King Street East. Willmott Street can also be spotted in a few sequences of the film.

Whitby, Ontario

The filming unit of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ also set up camp in Whitby, a town in Durham Region in Southern Ontario. As per reports, they utilized the vicinity of the Trafalgar Castle School at 401 Reynolds Street and Iroquois Park Sports Centre at 500 Victoria Street West for capturing several important scenes for the mystery movie.

@TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON Iroquois Arena in Whitby holding for Luckiest Girl Alive actual filming site is a secret — Josh Robins (@joshie2424) June 28, 2021

New York City, New York

As mentioned above, the story is set in New York City, so it makes sense why some exterior portions of the movie were lensed on location around the city. The production team traveled across the city to tape different locations against suitable backdrops, including Fifth Avenue, the Rockefeller Center at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, and Bryant Park.

Suffolk County, New York

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ stopped by Suffolk County, the easternmost county in New York, in the later stages of production. In August 2021, they were spotted recording several pivotal sequences at North Ferry Terminal on a privately owned parking lot in Shelter Island Heights, which stood in for Nantucket Island. Furthermore, a Greenport Village property on Moores Lane in North Fork served as another important production location for the thriller film.

