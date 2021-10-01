Where Was Netflix’s Maid Filmed?

‘Maid’ on Netflix is a comedy-drama miniseries set around the struggles of a single mother as she grapples with poverty and homelessness while raising her child. Based on Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’ and created by Molly Smith Metzler, the series details the challenges faced by young Alex as she tries to scrape together a living for her and her daughter.

The cold urban backdrop of the show reinforces the hardships and underscores the theme of loneliness in an indifferent world. The series goes through a variety of locations over its course, showing in excruciating detail the stark differences in the lives of Alex and the people she works for as a domestic helper. Are you curious about where ‘Maid’ was filmed? We’ve got the details!

Maid Filming Locations

‘Maid’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, with many scenes of the miniseries shot on location. Though it doesn’t focus on the specific city where the show is set, a few BC residents will likely recognize some of the filming locations from the show. Principal photography seemingly began on September 28, 2020, and wrapped up around April 9, 2021. Let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the show to life.

Greater Victoria, British Columbia

The show is filmed across multiple locations around the Greater Victoria region in British Columbia, including some of the area’s streets and highways. Filming began in and around the city of Colwood, which is located southwest of the capital city of Victoria. The east side of Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood was also used for lensing. The production then moved to nearby Langford, where a few scenes were shot. Filming was also carried out in Sooke, located about 25 miles west of downtown Victoria.

The series depicts Alex driving from one place to another, between jobs and trying to find a place to spend the night. The production used multiple roads and highways in the Greater Victoria region for filming these scenes. Between Lagoon Road and Belmont Road, Ocean Boulevard was used for filming, as was the Patricia Bay Highway, near the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in the town of Sidney. The terminal is located at 11300 Patricia Bay Highway. Sidney Pier, which overlooks the Saanich Peninsula, and the Great Canadian Dollar Store on 2488 Beacon Avenue, were also used for lensing.

Multiple locations in the district municipality of Saanich were used for lensing, including the McKenzie Avenue off-ramp and on-ramp and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre. The recreation center, located at 4100 Lambrick Way, was modified to look like a hospital. The production team reportedly took over the entire facility during filming, including the lawn and parking lots.

A luxurious waterside house in the Saanich neighborhood of Ten Mile Point was also used for filming. Scenes depicting the house that Alex first finds a job cleaning were seemingly filmed here. Alongside this, it appears as though some shots were also captured in Vancouver, which makes sense, given its beautiful and diverse landscape.

