Where Was Netflix’s Re/Member Filmed?

Based on the manga titled ‘Karadasagashi’ by Welzard and Katsutoshi Murase, Netflix’s ‘Re/Member’ is a Japanese horror drama movie helmed by Eiichirô Hasumi that revolves around six high school goers who find themselves stuck in a murderous time loop by a ghost named The Red Person. In order to break free from the pattern, they must find the scattered remains of the ghost’s previous victim.

However, if the high school friends fail to do so, the chances are that they would be killed over and over again, and keep living the same murderous day forever. Starring Kanna Hashimoto, Gordon Maeda, Maika Yamamoto, and Fûju Kamio, the horror movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the dark undertone coupled with the backdrop of some eerie locations enhances the narrative even further. So, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Re/Member.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Re/Member Filming Locations

‘Re/Member’ was filmed in its entirety in Japan, specifically in Fukuoka Prefecture. Since the story is set in Japan, the filming unit decided to shoot the movie on location in the East Asian country itself. Located in the northwest Pacific Ocean, Japan is not just the 11th most populous country in the world but also the most densely populated and urbanized country. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that keep appearing in the movie as the protagonists relive the same day over and over again!

Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Re/Member’ were lensed in Fukuoka Prefecture, a prefecture situated on the Japanese island of Kyūshū. In particular, the production team of the horror film reportedly set up camp in the city of Kitakyushu, which is the second-largest city in Fukuoka Prefecture as well as the island of Kyūshū. From the looks of it, they seemingly utilized the premise of an actual high school campus in and around the city of Kitakyushu in order to shoot the scenes set in the protagonists’ high school.

Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that the cast and crew members of ‘Re/Member’ shot several key scenes in one of the film studios in Fukuoka Prefecture. Located at the northernmost point of Kyūshū on the Kanmon Straits, Fukuoka Prefecture’s economy is mainly driven by automobiles, steel, and semiconductors. The prefecture is also home to many places of interest that attract tourists, such as the Fukuoka Art Museum, Fukuoka Asian Art Museum, Fukuoka City Museum, Hakata Machiya Folk Museum, Kyushu National Museum, Ōhori Park, Fukuoka Castle, and the HKT48 Theater.

