Where Was Netflix’s Someone Borrowed Filmed?

Directed by Cris D’Amato, Netflix’s ‘Someone Borrowed’ (originally titled ‘Esposa de Aluguel’) is a Brazilian romantic comedy movie that revolves around Luiz, a fun-loving and carefree bachelor who believes in living life to the fullest. However, upon learning that his mother is dying soon and to avoid being left out of her will, he must fulfill her last wish — to get married. Being inflexible and stubborn, he hires Lina, an actress, to pretend to be his fiancée.

That way, Luiz can appear to be an obedient son in his dying mother’s eyes and still lead the same old life he is used to. The hilarious performances from a talented cast comprising Caio Castro, Thati Lopes, Patricya Travassos, and Danielle Winits make the narrative all the more entertaining. Moreover, the interesting use of locations makes one wonder where ‘Someone Borrowed’ was shot. Fret not, for we are here to appease your curiosity about the same!

Someone Borrowed Filming Locations

‘Someone Borrowed’ was filmed entirely in Brazil, specifically in São Paulo. The principal photography for the Netflix movie reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Officially known as the Federative Republic of Brazil, it is the largest country in South America and Latin America. Brazil is not only considered a regional and middle power but is also an emerging power. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the Brazilian movie!

São Paulo, Brazil

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Someone Borrowed’ were lensed across São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city and the capital of São Paulo. From the looks of it, the cast and crew seemingly traveled around the city to tape various exterior scenes against suitable backdrops. Although, the interior scenes were possibly recorded in one of the film studios in the city or actual houses.

Situated in the Southeast Region of Brazil, São Paulo has the largest economy by GDP in Latin America and the Southern Hemisphere. Tourism is an integral part of the city’s economy as one of Latin America’s most visited destinations. São Paulo is home to many museums and art galleries famous among tourists as well as the locals, such as the Ipiranga Museum, the Museum of the Portuguese Language, the São Paulo Museum of Art, and the Museum of Sacred Art.

Furthermore, São Paulo is visited by several filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, it has hosted the production of different movies and TV shows, such as ‘Nine Days,’ ‘Solace,’ ‘Blindness,’ ‘Invisible City,’ and ‘Sense8.’

