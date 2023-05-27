Where Was Netflix’s The Portrait Filmed?

Helmed by Loy Arcenas, Netflix’s ‘The Portrait,’ released in 2017 under the title ‘Ang Larawan,’ is a Philippine musical movie that revolves around sisters Candida and Paula Marasigan, who find themselves in a predicament when faced with financial instability and familial pressure to make ends meet in Manila in the pre-World War II era. When their father, who is a renowned but reclusive artist, falls ill, it is upon the sisters to decide whether they wish to sell off his final artistic piece to survive in a world on fire or fight the materialism and societal perils to save it.

The historical drama movie is based on the celebrated playwright and thespian National Artist Rolando S. Tinio’s 1997 musical titled ‘Larawan,’ which in itself is an adaptation of the 1950 play ‘A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino’ by National Artist Nick Joaquin. Owing to the gripping narrative, stunning production design, exemplary music, and first-rate performances, it bagged many awards and nominations. Naturally, the stunning visuals against the backdrop of a walled city in Old Manila must make many curious about where the movie was shot. If you’re in the same boat, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Portrait Filming Locations

‘ The Portrait’ is set in the Spanish-colonial era during the dawn of World War II, specifically in the walled city of Intramuros in Old Manila. But is it also where the shooting took place? Well, yes, the movie was filmed in the aforementioned city, along with the province of Batangas in the Philippines in Southeast Asia. The production commenced in June 2015 with Boy Yñiguez working his magic as the cinematographer and ended in 15 days or so. Now, let’s move on to the specific locations where the multiple award-winning movie was shot!

Metro Manila, the Philippines

The historic walled city of Intramuros in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, is the primary filming location of ‘The Portrait.’ Located within Metropolitan Manila, the fortified city is embellished by cobblestone streets and remnants of the Spanish colonial era, such as the San Agustin Church, which is the oldest one in the archipelagic country. Therefore, it is not surprising that the team chose Intramuros to film most of the exterior scenes in the film.

Located at General Luna corner on Real Street in Metro Manila, the Plaza San Luis Complex also served as one of the shooting sites of the movie. The visually aesthetic La Naval procession scene was shot at the exquisite establishment as it serves as a representation of Spanish colonial architecture. As per reports, the production team employed over 550 to 600 extras who donned era-appropriate costumes to film the particular sequence.

Batangas, the Philippines

While most of the filming of ‘The Portrait’ was conducted in Metro Manila, the cast and crew visited Taal, a heritage town in Batangas province in the Calabarzon region in southern Luzon. Since the production team encountered several challenges while finding a house rich with historical features of pre-war Manila in Intramuros, they set up camp in the coastal municipality of Taal for nearly two weeks. Specifically, the prominent Villavicencio ancestral home doubled up as the house that belongs to the family of Candida and Paula Marasigan in the movie.

