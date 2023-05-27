Is Netflix’s The Portrait Based on a True Story?

Originally titled ‘Ang Larawan,’ Netflix’s ‘The Portrait’ is a 2017 Philippine musical movie co-written and helmed by Loy Arcenas that chronicles the lives of two unmarried Marasigan sisters, Candida and Paula, who live in their ancestral house along with their artist father. Conflicted between selling or keeping their father’s final masterpiece, the two sisters contemplate the possibility of fetching a life-altering amount of money. However, they find themselves struggling to resist the urge to give up their father’s legacy altogether.

Set in pre-World War II Manila, the period drama film highlights the relationship between a father and his daughters and how the temptation of greed and betraying one’s own play in the minds of the family members. All these themes and elements are the representation of what happens in real life as well, which is why one might wonder if ‘The Portrait’ is rooted in reality or not. If the same question is on your mind, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

Is The Portrait a True Story?

No, ‘The Portrait’ is not based on a true story. Instead, it is based on the 1997 stage play titled ‘Larawan,’ which in itself was adapted from the 1950 literary play ‘A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino’ by National Artist Nick Joaquin. Described as Joaquin’s most popular play as well as the national play of the Philippines, it also went on to become one of the most important lessons in the Philippines’ English classes. Set in October 1941 during pre-World War II Intramuros of Old Manila, the play also revolves around two sisters — Candida and Paula — and their painter father named Don Lorenzo Marasigan.

The setting of pre-World War II Manila in the play allows the audience to get an idea about the time period of the storyline. During the Second World War, the Battle of Manila took place between February 3 to March 3, 1945, which caused massive destruction across the walled city of Intramuros. The portrayal of the time before the battle and the brewing political tension in the Philippines at the time is represented subtly in the musical film.

The theme of materialism plays out heavily in the movie as the societal pressure from friends, family, news reporters, and even the government makes Candida and Paula struggle to come to a decision. The two sisters are more inclined to preserve their father’s painting and don’t let the temptation of money waver the love and admiration they have for their father and his art piece. This symbolizes the kind of world we live in, where many people usually hold materialistic things closer to their hearts as compared to the things that matter, that is, the people in their lives.

The two sisters’ notion of life is made clear by their resistance to giving in to a judgmental society that tries to instill values of greed and materialism into them. Despite its historical settings, the story still manages to stay universal and true to life as the characters in ‘The Portrait’ are literal representations of the intricacies of the human mind. So, the ever-so-prevalent themes of pursuing your heart and art, sacrificing one’s ideals, and trying to maintain one’s integrity in a consumerist society are at the heart of the narrative. But despite all these connections to reality, it doesn’t change the fact that ‘The Portrait’ is simply a work of fiction.

