Where Was Netflix’s The Post-Truth World Filmed?

Directed by Chen I-fu, Netflix’s ‘The Post-Truth World’ (originally titled ‘Zuì hòu zhēn xiàng’) is a Taiwanese crime mystery movie that follows a sports star, Chang, who gets convicted of killing his girlfriend seven years ago. Somehow, he manages to break out from prison and holds once-a-famous commentator named Liu hostage. Liu’s desperation to be relevant again makes him see such a distressful situation as an opportunity to rise to the top.

So, Liu decides to investigate and find out the truth about Chang. But he gets shocked when he comes face to face with the truth. The thrilling and suspenseful aspects of the movie are elevated by the brilliant performances of a group of talented actors and actresses, including Joseph Chang, Edward Chen, Caitlin Fang, and Aviis Zhong. Moreover, the gory visuals set against some interesting backdrops are likely to spark questions regarding the actual filming sites in your mind. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the same!

The Post-Truth World Filming Locations

‘The Post-Truth World’ was filmed entirely in Taiwan. According to reports, the principal photography for the crime thriller film took place in late 2021, with the shooting concluding in late December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through the specific sites where all the action takes place in the Netflix movie!

Taiwan

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Post-Truth World’ were lensed in Taiwan, an East Asian country situated in the northwestern Pacific Ocean at the junction of the East and South China Seas. The country is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and is home to many major cities, such as Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. Thanks to the country’s capitalist, dynamic, and export-driven economy, it is considered one of the Four Asian Tigers, apart from Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea. Manufacturing, transportation, and education are some of the main sectors that drive the country’s economy.

Taiwan is home to a number of landmarks and tourist attractions, attracting millions of tourists every year. Some of the notable ones are the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the National Taiwan Museum, the Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines, the National Palace Museum, the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei. Moreover, the temples in Taiwan include the Bangka Lungshan Temple, Xia Hai City God Temple, the Shandao Temple, and Linji Huguo Chan Temple, to name a few.

Many filmmakers also frequent Taiwan every once in a while for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, its locales have featured in a number of film projects over the years. Apart from ‘The Post-Truth World,’ productions like ‘The 355,’ ‘The Terrorizers,’ ‘Black & White: The Dawn of Justice,’ and ‘Taiwan Crime Stories’ have also utilized the country as a filming site.

